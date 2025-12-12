Singer Yinka Ayefele shared an emotional video with his triplets explaining the reason for being confined to a wheelchair

In the video posted on his social media, one of the triplets, Richard, asked his father why he couldn’t walk

In response, the music star explained how he lost his ability to stand and walk following an accident a few years ago

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele made many people emotional with a video he shared across his social media pages.

The music star, who welcomed a baby girl last year, was seen with his triplets having a conversation. One of the boys, Richard, asked his father why he couldn’t stand up from his wheelchair.

In response, Yinka explained that he had an accident in 1997. According to him, the unfortunate accident that left him in the wheelchair occurred on December 12, 1997, while he was driving his car.

Yinka Ayefele's children ask more questions

The young boy, seemingly not satisfied with his father's explanation, asked further questions. Richard inquired, "Were you walking when that bicycle hit you on the road?"

The Experience crooner, who built a multi-million-naira mansion a few months ago, explained further that he was driving when his car tumbled off the road into a ditch.

Yinka Ayefele optimistic about walking

In the caption of his post, Yinka Ayefele expressed that he is still trusting God for healing and believes that he will walk again. He asked his fans to keep thanking God for him, as he told his children that he believes yet again that he will walk again.

Recall that a few months ago, an AI-generated video of the music star surfaced online, showing him dancing on his feet. Many prayed for him and asked God for a miracle to help him walk again.

See the video here:

Fans react to video of Yinka Ayefele, his children

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the singer and his three children. Many were emotional over the conversation hr had with his children. Here are comments below:

@oyinlomodiamond reacted:

"I'm so sorry about this sir. May God comfort you wholeheartedly and make you happy genuinely. With time, the kids will understand. Please be fine sir."

@ravissantecollections commented:

:"The boy in green is so interested, your Dad is incredible and a living miracle, God is not done yet with him, he is a faithful God."

@folukedaramolasalako shared:

"It’s well with u sir what God cannot do does not exist ."

@hardeybohlar_jesus_baby said:

"The Lord will perfect all that concern you. You will walk again in Jesus Name."

@officialomoborty wrote:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

@honeybimbzcouture said:

"The one on green is so inquisitive, very smart boy."

