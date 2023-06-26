Yoruba actress Bimpe Akintunde aka Wasila Coded has taken to social media to announce she's married

The movie star had a low-key Nikkah ceremony and shared a video from her wedding photoshoot

Wasila Coded thanked God and her husband as well as her co-wives who accepted her wholeheartedly

Popular Yoruba actress Bimpe Akintunde aka Wasila Coded has finally joined the league of married women.

The movie star showed off her husband in different photos from what appeared to be a low-key Nikkah ceremony.

Netizens congratulate Wasila Coded as she gets married Photo credit: @iambimpeakintunde

Source: Instagram

Wasila thanked God and her husband for a successful ceremony. She surprisingly thanked her co-wives for accepting her with love.

The actress also showed appreciation to fans and colleagues who have sent in their best wishes.

She wrote:

"This is The Lord’s Doing , It is Truly Marvelous in our Eyes Meet Mr and Mrs Ganiu Special Thanks to Almighty Allah for A Successful HAKIDU NIKAI All thanks to My Darling Husbbby like I Always call you @king_yog1Thanks to my co wives for the Love and Acceptance "

See the post below:

In another post, the actrress shared a video from her photoshoot with her man as they gushed over each other in front of the camera.

She captioned the post with:

"Whenever I ask him ‘ARE YOU SURE’ he says Every time cheers to forever My Real Life King @king_yog1 @king_yog1 congratulations Akanni oko Amoke First of All HAKDU NIKAI MASHA ALLAH. Thank you All for the show of Love "

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Bimpe Akintunde

realmercyaigbe:

"Awwww Big Congratulations my Queen "

lala_dapo:

"May God bless this union you deserve best Bimpe"

ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Wawuuuuuuuu this is beautiful to watch oo congratulations repete, and your bobo issa fine man may God bless your home."

bukkieharnike:

"She don tell una wetin una one know, she can enjoy her marriage in peace..... congratulations sis."

d_one_special:

"I’m so happy for u Mumsy hameedat to beautify congratulations my woman your joy shall be permanent ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lolamagret:

"Congratulations dear forever deal ijmn."

bam5490:

"Am happy for babe, nothing like have ur own man..you are blessed.Till eternity."

Source: Legit.ng