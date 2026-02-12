A mischievous social media user fabricated a report claiming the veteran actor had passed away

In a swift rebuttal, Yul Edochie hailed his father as a "man for life," decreeing that the legendary actor will live to see a century

The family has officially debunked the rumors, confirming that the Ebubedike of the Igbos is in high spirits

Actor Yul Edochie has publicly addressed the viral rumours about the alleged death of his father, legendary actor Pete Edochie.

The false claim began circulating after an X user fabricated a story alleging that the veteran had passed away and that Yul had announced it on Instagram.

However, the report was quickly debunked by Pete Edochie himself and members of his family, who confirmed that the screen icon is alive and in good health.

Yul Edochie shares an Instagram post about the death rumours about his father, Pete Edochie. Photos: Yul Edochie/Pete Edochie.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul shared a commanding photo of his father and accompanied it with a powerful message filled with admiration and cultural pride.

Referring to Pete Edochie as “The Lion of Africa,” Yul described him as his man for life and an “Ezigbo mmadu,” a term that translates to a truly good person.

He went further to declare that his father would live beyond 100 years.

“You will definitely live beyond 100 years,” he wrote.

In the post, the actor firmly dismissed the circulating rumours, urging the public to ignore any false information suggesting that his father had died.

“To the public, disregard any false news saying Chief Pete Edochie passed away. The Lion of Africa is fully alive, hale and hearty,” he added.

This is not the first time Pete Edochie has been the subject of unfounded death reports.

Read his Instagram post here:

Reactions trail Yul's message to Pete Edochie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@josh_daniels_empire stated:

"Thank God the Legend he’s alive the news has been speculating on Facebook. "

@queengold_88 commented:

"May ur days be long sir 🙌 I also disagree when I heard the false news . Thank God it wasn’t true"

@pretty_iv_official shared:

"So because he called Judy infested firewood ND hailed Queen May, olosho warriors started wishing this man kpai. Na them go kpai"

@ken_global2 commented:

"They did same to chief chiwetalu Agu and now our lion of Africa, if those low life content creators continue like this they won't see the end of this year"

@forver_may shared:

"Yul did u see Mr obasi deeep kissing judy😂😂😂okay let's say u wanted a second wife why did u steal woman from a mother manz house? Nigeria has a population of over 100m people, u wud have got yoself a fresh babe,but like carrying people with alot of baggage 😂 ,so obasiz daughter gets married ,u think you will be the one to hand her over??"

Yul Edochie hails his father, Pete Edochie, as a "man for life. Photo: Yul Edochie.

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

