Yul Edochie has shut down rumours that his marriage to Judy Austin had crashed, as he celebrated her birthday in style

The Nollywood actor shared a video showing the moment he joined her during her birthday shoot session

He also expressed his love for her while revealing his desire to have three more children with her

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has finally debunked rumours of crisis in his marriage with his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, as he penned a sweet message to mark her birthday.

Recall that Yul and Judy's marriage came under public scrutiny after he took a break from posting videos with her and commenting on her page. This sparked rumours online as netizens claimed they had parted ways.

Yul Edochie showers praises on wife Judy Austin as she clocks new age. Credit: yuledochie/judyaustin1

However, on Wednesday, December 31, Yul shut down the claims as he returned to social media to celebrate his wife with a heartwarming video from her birthday shoot session.

Showering prayers on his wife, Yul, who expressed his love for Judy, also shared his desire to have three more children with her.

"Happy birthday to you, Nwunye Odogwu, Ijele Odogwu, Ijele Isi Mmili ji Ofor, Okwulu Okalisia. @judyaustin1, my love. May your new age be filled with countless blessings. May God be with you always, grant you your heart’s desires and give you many more wonderful years so you can achieve all you're destined to achieve and give me three more beautiful children. Love you forever," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Yul Edochie expresses desire to have three more children with Judy Austin. Credit: yuledochie

Below is the video Yul Edochie shared to celebrate his wife, Judy Austin, on her birthday:

Reactions as Yul Edochie celebrates Judy Austin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

eddyoboh_ said:

"I love love hihihi - single people how market."

thobile_zungu_tyson said:

"One this she has endured a lot of Hatr but God has kept her still we should learn from GOD to forgive. Happy birthday I love YUL."

coach_vi_ctoria2345 wrote:

"This mystery is sweeter than the movies happy birthday @judyaustin1."

ken_global2 commented:

"As long as you're happy Boss, I'm happy too. Happy birthday @judyaustin1 may your days filled with Joy and endless blessings."

favoritechild568 said:

"Heart attack for some people. Happy birthday Judy."

lietas_beauty_place reacted:

"A lot are happy to see this post but are scared to say so."

mirabless_ commented:

"I love this woman so so much. Why is she so strong like this ? May JEHOVAH strengthens you and continue to see you through dear Judy, Mrs Yule . I love you more, GOD got your back and front . Blessed aging dear wifey."

agnes.mobia commented:

"Guys, Emphasis on the give me three more children. Yul I swear you sabi add pepper. Happy prosperous birthday my lady IJEEEELEEEE ODOGWUUUUU."

princessehimaelema said:

"She’s destined only to give you children I heard about Igbo patriarchy."

miracle_odi said:

"I thought they said, they are not more together?"

