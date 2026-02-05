Yul Edochie has opened up on the reason he doesn't post his children with his estranged wife, May, on social media

In a video, the actor also spoke about the cordial relationship between himself and his kids despite speculations on social media that they had cut him off

He also stirred reactions after revealing he had sent money to his son through May despite their ongoing divorce

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has addressed claims that he is not on good terms with his children with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

Speaking in a new interview on the KaaTruths podcast, Yul opened up and shared insight into his marriage, political career, children, family, among other.

Yul Edochie dismisses claims he is not in good terms with his children with May. Credit: yuledochie/mayyuledochie

However, the highlight was his revelation about his relationship with his three children, whom he shares with May. He disclosed he recently chatted with his son, who informed him about his matriculation into a university.

According to Yul, he didn't attend the matriculation because he was not informed on time.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with his estranged wife.

"The reason why I don't post anything about my kids with May is not because I don't have a good relationship with them but because there's a court order that says we must stop posting our kids. The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Yul Edochie discloses court order barred him from posting his children with May online. Credit: yuledochie

When asked if he was honest with his estranged wife in their relationship, Yul said:

"The main issue is not on social media. I would rather not say anything. I don't want to say my ex-wife did this, my ex-wife did that. Real men don't tackle issues like that. It is all family stuff , nobody is perfect."

The video from Yul Edochie's interview is below:

Comments as Yul Edochie speaks about his children

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

Eulender Dzonga said:

"I watched the entire interview. Odogwu, God has blessed you with wisdom. I really admired the way you answered the questions. You are a noble man with great character, and I learned a lot from this interview. I learned that focus, consistency, and commitment can build us into who we want to become, and that we should ignore the noise from others. Na man you be Sir."

Yvonne Adodo commented:

"Odogwu is not a guy name, Yul you are a King."

Cynthia Agbo said:

"Why court did not give May the same order not to post the children."

Mebs Mebs commented:

"You are communicating with your kids yet you heard of his matriculation a day to the graduation day?"

Isa'ac Gloria commented:

"U're too old to come to social media to entertain 20 years old data bois and girl, but U have been dancing with Ur side chick for years now. Abasi mbong."

