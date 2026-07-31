Family sources confirmed the death of former Kebbi State Deputy Governor Ibrahim Aliyu after a prolonged illness

Aliyu served under Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari between 2007 and 2015 and was widely respected for his public service record

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris described the loss as painful for the Yauri Emirate, Kebbi State and the entire nation

Former Kebbi State Deputy Governor Ibrahim Aliyu has died following a prolonged illness, with family sources confirming that he passed away in Sokoto.

Aliyu served as deputy governor alongside former Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari for two full terms, from 2007 to 2015, during which he built a reputation for honesty and commitment to the people of Kebbi State.

Former Kebbi State Deputy Governor Ibrahim Aliyu died in Sokoto after a prolonged illness. Photo credit: @Kebbi_kingjr

Source: Twitter

Kebbi governor reacts to Aliyu's death

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris described the passing as deeply painful, saying the loss was felt not only by the Yauri Emirate but by Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole.

His reaction was conveyed in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, Channels Television reported.

Governor Idris said Aliyu was among the most respected leaders the state had produced, with a career that spanned distinguished service as a civil servant before his role as deputy governor.

He praised the late official for his humility and his unswerving focus on the welfare of ordinary citizens.

"His invaluable contributions to the development of our state and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people will continue to inspire generations," the governor said.

Legacy of selfless service

Governor Idris noted that Aliyu's conduct in public office set a standard that future leaders could look to for guidance, saying his legacy of exemplary leadership would endure long after his passing.

The governor prayed for Allah's forgiveness for the deceased and asked that he be granted Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also extended condolences to Aliyu's family, the Yauri Emirate and the broader Kebbi State community, and prayed they would find the strength to bear the loss, Leadership reported.

Former governor dies in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Colonel Mohammed Mana (rtd), a former military governor of Plateau state, died.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement, expressed grief over Mana's death. Mana, also a former senator passed away on Saturday, August 23, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng