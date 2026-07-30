Delta State Governor's aide Ossai Ovie Success spoke out on Instagram hours after Peller and Jarvis legalised their union

Ossai expressed disappointment over how quickly the marriage happened, citing concerns about fame, money and public pressure on the couple

The aide raised questions about whether the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle

Ossai Ovie Success, Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, has waded into the conversation surrounding the court wedding of popular TikTok content creators Peller and Jarvis, sharing a blunt but nuanced reaction that has sparked fresh debate online.

Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, July 29, that the couple had legalised their union in a court ceremony attended by family members, friends and fellow celebrities, ahead of their planned August 1 wedding.

Delta governor's aide has congratulated Peller and Jarvis on their legal wedding while expressing reservations about the union. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/peller089

Source: Instagram

Within hours of the news breaking, Ossai took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts, and he did not hold back.

Why Ossai Ovie is disappointed

While congratulating the newlyweds, Ossai Ovie made it clear that something about the union sat uneasily with him.

His concern centred on the speed of the marriage and the enormous pressure he believes the couple already faces as young, wealthy, and very public figures.

"I am disappointed," he wrote, adding that his words came from a place of genuine concern

"In this generation, people rush in, post love, collect gifts, then 6 months later we're seeing breakup TikToks."

He expressed hope that behind the celebrations, proper legal and family counsel had been involved before the couple made it official.

Delta governor's aide has weighed in on Peller and Jarvis' legal wedding, urging the celebrity couple to make wise decisions as they begin married life. Photo: peller089/ossaioviesuccess

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie's prenup argument

A significant portion of the Delta governor aide's post focused on what he believes should have been a non-negotiable step before the wedding: a prenuptial agreement.

Ossai Ovie argued that when two prominent figures with independent brands, income streams and public followings come together, financial clarity is not optional; it is essential.

"Peller has brands, streams, and gifts. Javis has her own career and brand too. A prenup makes it clear what belongs to who, so business doesn't kill love," he wrote.

He pushed back against the idea that prenups signal a lack of trust, framing them instead as a mature, forward-thinking approach to marriage.

In his words:

"Signing a prenup doesn't mean you're planning divorce. It means you're planning the marriage like adults. You're saying 'I love you, and I also respect both our futures.'"

He also noted that public couples are especially vulnerable to outside interference, saying a written agreement leaves "less room for social media trials and family interference."

Despite his reservations, Ossai Ovie closed his post on a warm note, offering the couple his prayers and well-wishes.

"Congrats to Javis and Peller. I pray their home stands. But I also pray it was built with sense, not just vibes," he wrote.

Read Ossai Ovie's post about Peller and Jarvis' court wedding below:

Ossai Ovie warns Peller of marriage risk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis released pre-wedding photos that sparked heated debate online.

Delta State governor’s aide Ossai Success reacted by questioning Peller’s emotional readiness for marriage, citing his young age and suggesting the relationship is built more on content creation than genuine love.

Ossai also flagged the couple’s age gap and Jarvis’s mention of a prenuptial agreement as red flags, warning that rushing into marriage could lead to regret.

Source: Legit.ng