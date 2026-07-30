Emmanuel Obruste, known as Geh Geh, cleared the air after wedding videos from last weekend set social media ablaze

The content creator's siblings publicly expressed frustration after claiming they were not invited to the ceremony

Geh Geh has spoken on a podcast to address the backlash from the video, revealing the true nature of the event

Popular content creator and influencer Emmanuel Obruste, known online as Geh Geh, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding wedding videos that went viral last weekend, confirming that what viewers saw was a staged promotional exercise rather than a real ceremony.

The footage showed Geh Geh alongside a woman, both dressed in matching burgundy traditional attire at what appeared to be a wedding celebration.

Content creator Geh Geh has explained the reason behind his viral wedding videos following intense discussions on social media. Photo: official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

The clips spread rapidly across social media, drawing sharp criticism from fans and fellow influencers who felt the relationship and finance commentator was contradicting his well-known public views on dating and marriage.

Adding to the drama, members of his own family said publicly that they had not been invited to the supposed ceremony.

Geh Geh speaks on the controversy

Geh Geh initially pushed back against the criticism, arguing that he had never directly told people to avoid marriage.

He did not, however, address whether the event itself was genuine until he appeared on the BTC Podcast, which aired on YouTube on July 29, 2026.

During the interview, the content creator confirmed the entire setup was intentional, designed both as a promotion and a social experiment.

"We organised everything as a normal promo. And so far, apart from the fact that we purposely did it, I still wanted to get the public's reactions," he said in pidgin English.

He also took the opportunity to clarify the principles behind what he calls his "Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Knowledge," noting that many people have misrepresented his teachings.

"Some people have a misunderstanding about my Geh Geh Wisdom and Knowledge University. When you see some people, the major thing they have been saying is that Geh Geh told them not to get married, but I got married," he said.

Geh Geh has spoken about his viral wedding videos, offering clarification after the clips stirred reactions across social media. Photo: official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Geh Geh's actual stance on marriage

Rather than opposing marriage outright, Geh Geh explained that his position centres on advocating for polygamy over monogamy, which he believes protects men emotionally.

"I did not kick against marriage. I said do not marry, and even if you must marry, go for polygamy. This is because polygamy is the path that guides a man's heart from heartbreak," he said.

He went further, arguing that having multiple partners reduces the risk of emotional manipulation and is rooted in tradition

"Because when you are with different women, it will be hard for one woman to manipulate you. And this was what our forefathers practised. That is the core principle of my university," he added.

Watch the full interview of Geh Geh explaining his wedding video stunt below:

Geh Geh reveals number of baby mamas he has

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Geh Geh opened up about his personal life during a podcast appearance, days after commenting on fellow entertainer Peller’s relationship choices.

He confirmed that he currently has four baby mamas, with children ranging from four years old to just a few months.

GehGeh further disclosed that two additional women are pregnant for him, fueling widespread online reactions.

Source: Legit.ng