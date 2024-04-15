Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown raised her head amid the cheating allegations flying around the singer

Recall that the Unavailable hitmaker shook the internet with a video of him begging a woman in the bedroom and a cosy of him and a curvy lady in the toilet

The controversial model argued that the Afrobeats star should be held responsible for his shortcomings as Nigerians gave their interesting takes

Davido's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, has hurled an attack on him following the recent allegations of his infidelity scandal with another purported side chick.

According to online reports, the Afrobeats musician was entangled in another cheating slander after a loved-up photo of him and a curvy woman leaked online.

Anita Brown reacts to Davido’s recent alleged cheating scandal. Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

A few seconds after that, a video saw the DMW boss kneeling and begging the US model in the bedroom.

In her lengthy rant, Anita claimed that many people in the US are unaware that the singer is married.

She asserted that, contrary to popular opinion, Davido is not well-known in the United States. She stated that he does not share pictures of his wife and children in a way that would make it clear that he is married.

She also accused Chioma of never sharing on social media, claiming that she uses a bogus account to broadcast videos to make it appear like they are being caught by others.

"Y'all Gotta Stop Acting Like Everybody Knows That Man Is Married. It's So Many People In America Never Heard Of Him Until His Recent Album Or Because Of Drama. He Don't Even Post His Wife. Celebs Like Clout, Why That Man Never Post His Wedding & His New Babies Or Post His Wife Enough For It To Be KNOWN. Y'all Gotta Stop Coming

"For These Females, It's Getting Old. Put Some More Emphasis On YOUR WIFE, That's What Real Respectable Husbands Do."

See her post here:

Nigerians react to Anita Brown's rant

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

ms_tissy:

"She's right, though. He's the one who owes Chioma loyalty, not this woman. It even seems Chioma don't give a damnn why are yous attacking people."

tonia.gram_:

"For the first time, I might have to agree with Anita o. David abeg try dey tell your women them, say you get wife and kids."

mudexofficial:

"It’s obvious this people are paid to drag Davido into mould, Davido isn’t popular in USA ke? It’s shalll not be well with u and ur sponsorer, this time shall pass."

emm.udo:

"I have a question. All these girls pointing fingers at the women instead of the cheat, why are they blaming other men for cheating instead of the girls they cheat with? Is it because they are perceived as common men? See that favouritism do not blind your eyes and give you a poor sense of judgement."

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The music star’s celebrity chef wife will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss noted that he was going to go crazy with the celebration, as he described Chioma as a great woman.

