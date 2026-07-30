Kano political heavyweight Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso offered condolences to Habibu Saleh after the passing of his mother

Senator Kwankwaso expressed solidarity with NDC's Saleh and his grieving family during this painful time

Kwankwaso, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, prayed for the deceased's place in Jannatul Firdaus and the family's strength

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has sent his “deepest condolences” to Habibu Saleh, the party’s candidate for Fagge State constituency, Kano state, for the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng learnt that Saleh lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Saleh Mailemo.

Rabiu Kwankwaso expresses his condolences to NDC Kano House of Assembly candidate Habibu Saleh over the death of his mother, Hajiya Aisha Saleh Mailemo. Photo credit: @abdulazimazhar

Source: Twitter

According to a statement on Thursday, July 30, which he personally signed, the former Kano governor stood in solidarity with Saleh, the bereaved family, and “all those affected by this painful loss.”

His statement read:

“I extend my deepest condolences to our dedicated supporter and candidate for Fagge State Constituency, Hon. Habibu Saleh, on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Aisha Saleh Mailemo.

“The loss of a mother is profound and irreplaceable. In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with Hon. Habibu, his family, and all those affected by this painful loss.

“May Almighty Allah grant her the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and grant the entire family patience and fortitude. Ameen."

Read Kwankwaso's X post, which includes a photo of the deceased, below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng