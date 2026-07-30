Kwankwaso Mourns as Prominent Kano Politician is Bereaved: “Moment of Grief”
- Kano political heavyweight Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso offered condolences to Habibu Saleh after the passing of his mother
- Senator Kwankwaso expressed solidarity with NDC's Saleh and his grieving family during this painful time
- Kwankwaso, in a statement seen by Legit.ng, prayed for the deceased's place in Jannatul Firdaus and the family's strength
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has sent his “deepest condolences” to Habibu Saleh, the party’s candidate for Fagge State constituency, Kano state, for the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng learnt that Saleh lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Saleh Mailemo.
According to a statement on Thursday, July 30, which he personally signed, the former Kano governor stood in solidarity with Saleh, the bereaved family, and “all those affected by this painful loss.”
His statement read:
“I extend my deepest condolences to our dedicated supporter and candidate for Fagge State Constituency, Hon. Habibu Saleh, on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Aisha Saleh Mailemo.
“The loss of a mother is profound and irreplaceable. In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with Hon. Habibu, his family, and all those affected by this painful loss.
“May Almighty Allah grant her the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and grant the entire family patience and fortitude. Ameen."
Read Kwankwaso's X post, which includes a photo of the deceased, below:
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.