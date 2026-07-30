President Bola Tinubu addressed state governors directly, warning them against spending on projects he described as unnecessary infrastructure

Tinubu called on governors to shift their focus toward improving living conditions and strengthening security for Nigerians

The president's remarks raised questions about the priorities guiding public spending at the state level across Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has warned state governors to stop channelling public funds into flyovers and similar projects he considers non-essential, urging them instead to redirect their attention toward security and the everyday welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

Tinubu delivered the message directly to the governors, making clear that visible but low-impact construction should not take precedence over investments that improve the quality of life for citizens at the grassroots level.

President Bola Tinubu tells governors what to do Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's message to governors

The president told governors that their constituencies do not need more overhead bridges as much as they need safety, basic services, and conditions that allow people to live and work with dignity.

He framed the caution as a matter of governance priorities, pushing back against what he described as a pattern of spending on projects that generate publicity without solving the real problems facing residents.

By raising security alongside quality of life, the president signalled that governors must treat both as urgent obligations rather than secondary concerns.

Nigerians react as Tinubu advises governors

The president has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Fisayo Ademuwagun recounted the failure of some Nigerian governors to perform in their states:

"Nigerians can name every mistake made in Aso Rock. But ask them to name three projects completed by their governor, and many can't. Why is that?"

Mansa Hidji II commented:

"As a Christian were admonished to pray for our leaders; what happens to the ones who have refused to use their freely given brains? I thought this administration had plans after the removal of the fuel subsidy. You suddenly realised and instead chose to shift blame."

Oyafemi Kabiru wrote:

"Yes, that’s just it. Most of the governors don’t know what to do with the money you're giving them. Their focus should be security and the improvement of the state's citizens. But most of them don’t know what governance is all about; they only care about mass weddings that will lead to instability of society's security."

Abubakar Yahaya Kusada commended the president:

"This is a fatherly call. Most of these states building these flyovers have service roads in their cities and other local community roads in very bad condition."

You can see the video of the president on X here:

Tinubu mentions clearest thing about his administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu pointed to the lack of ASUU strikes since he took office as a sign of progress in Nigeria's troubled education sector.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria leadership at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, July 28.

ASUU's last major strike in 2022 lasted eight months, the longest in the union's history, wiping out nearly a full academic year.

Source: Legit.ng