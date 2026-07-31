Kenneth Okonkwo has responded to Peter Obi’s reported defamation suit while defending his controversial remarks

The ADC chieftain has insisted he will not back down as the dispute between former allies deepens

Okonkwo questioned Obi’s legal action and compared it with criticism from other political figures

A fresh war of words has broken out between former allies Kenneth Okonkwo and Peter Obi after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain reacted to a reported defamation suit filed against him by the former Anambra governor.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Friday, July 31, Okonkwo insisted he did not defame Obi and claimed the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate misunderstood how defamation cases work.

Kenneth Okonkwo launches fresh criticism at Peter Obi while defending himself against the defamation allegation. Photo: PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"Peter Obi is a classless, non-charismatic politician with little knowledge and zero depth," Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo defends his comments

The actor-turned-politician said Obi had already begun legal action by issuing a pre-action notice before he made the remarks now being questioned.

According to him, his post on X only warned that suing a former spokesperson could lead to confidential information being made public during the person's defence.

"It's unwise for you to sue your spokesperson because, in defence of himself, he may divulge some confidential information," he said, insisting he never claimed such information would destroy Obi.

Okonkwo maintained that defamation suits relate to statements that have already been made, not comments someone may make in the future. He urged Obi's lawyers to explain the legal process to him.

A defamation dispute between Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo takes a new turn after the ADC chieftain’s response. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Questions over other critics

The ADC chieftain also accused Obi of targeting him while overlooking other critics. He claimed activist Omoyele Sowore had previously called Obi "a packaged fraud" without facing legal action.

Okonkwo also backed Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo's criticism of Obi.

"The Minister of Aviation said he lies like fish drinks water... unfortunately, I agree with him on that because he has lied against me openly," he said.

The comments mark another escalation in the growing rift between Obi and one of his former political allies.

Okonkwo speaks on Obi’s N8bn defamation suit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 ADC presidential campaign, said he had not received court documents linked to Peter Obi’s ₦8 billion defamation suit against him.

Okonkwo said he learnt about developments in the case through social media and questioned the process of serving the court papers. He maintained that he stood by his comments.

Source: Legit.ng