Speed Darlington's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the continuous detention of the singer by the police

Darlington was arrested and later charged for defamation, and he has spent over three weeks in detention

In a tweet by the lawyer, he called Burna Boy some abusive names and said that Darlington has not committed any crime

Deji Adeyanju, lawyer to embattled singer, Speed Darlington, has reacted over his continuous detention after he spent over three weeks behind bars.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was to spend Christmas and new year behind bars for defaming his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a series of tweets on X, Adeyanju called Burna Boy an oppressor and a typical clownish character for still keeping Darlington behind bars.

He disclosed that Burna Boy was using the police to oppress Darlington. He noted that what Burna Boy did can only happen in Animal Farm, a novella by George Orwell.

Deji Adeyanju says Darlington didn't commit crime

In his tweet, the legal luminary disclosed the Darlington didn't commit any crime at all. He listed some crimes that might make anyone spend weeks behind bars, and disclosed that Darlington did not commit any of those crimes.

Adeyanju also noted that Darlington only insulted Burna Boy. He called the Nigerian police one of the greatest problems of the nation.

Recall that Darlington had made bold claims about Burna Boy and taunted the singer on several occasions before he was finally arrested.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Deji Adeyanju's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Adeyanji's tweet. Here are some of the comments below:

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Defamation is different from insults. Let's be guided pls."

@bigox_of_lagos:

"Na true."

@zainab.olajuwon:

"Trust me, speedy can’t take one cent of what he dishes to others. I’m glad he finally met his match. This guy literally block me cus I complained he’s speaking too much Igbo on his live video that he should consider does that doesn’t understand Igbo, the werey block me. I swear make he spend new year there maybe him head go straight."

@adafresh_adadioranma:

"I hope you Deji will take it if someone rubbishes your name and your career in that manner?"

@anozie_kenneth:

"I don't get it, person go dey prison for 3 weeks just because someone allegedly insulted someone, what kind of system do we have here."

@bright_benlow1

"I support Burna Boy. Make others fit learn."

@tutuh212:

"I never see where an accused attorney dey intimidates complainants like this before, I think Burna lawyer should write a petition to the court about this."

@selectively_social_uncle:

"Burna boy don join police?"

@segun.adegoke:

"Dele Adeyanju why didn't you caution your client to behave well,when he was released initially."

@thereal_beebee:

"Well I believe he used money to keep him there. We all know how these things works, it’s for the highest bidder."

@official_ayomide1010:

"U serf go still join m."

Burna Boy shares post amid Darlington's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had made a cryptic post on X after the news went viral that Speed Darlington was missing for many days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

In his cryptic tweet, Burna Boy asked who was missing, and fans reacted to the tweet by mentioning the singer's case.

