Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has finally made a scapegoat out of an Igbo lady Okoye Blessing who made a video tagging her as a pimp

Despite several pleadings and apologies in the trending video Eniola Badmus stood her ground, saying the case is going to court and Ego must provide evidence of her claims

The actress arrested the TikToker in July, and according to reports, she has been sentenced to three years in prison

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Things have taken a new turn for Okoye Blessing Nwakaego, the Igbo TikToker who accused actress Eniola Badmus of being a pimp.

After Okoye's viral video, the movie star insisted on going to court and asked for evidence of her giving women to wealthy politicians.

In a post sighted online, the TikToker has been reportedly sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday, August 2.

The judge, however, considered the convict’s remorse and gave her an option of paying a fine of N150,000 instead of jail time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Netizens react as TikToker bags jail term

The sentence to the Igbo lady sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens sharing different opinions.

Read comments sighted below:

vendorsblog:

"Serves her right and a lesson to other wannabes who capitalize on clout chasing to trend."

chichima_:

"This is utter nonsense!"

tcs_backup:

"On the plus side, she wouldn’t be bothered about rent for a while."

chichi1beke:

"No be only 3 years imprisonment. You for say 25years. Since when is slander a criminal offence? Yet a rapiIst in Nigeria would get the bare minimum! I still believe that all this is staged."

charles.k.ojukwu:

"What happened here is not option of fine, but a convict tag. This has placed a dent on her going forward as she’s going to tick the box of “have you been convicted for any offence in the past” and this would bring up another box for her to explain the offence she was convicted for. "

susylicious_hawt:

"Eniola Badmus is so wicked. God will punish her for ruining that young girl’s life."

plusbeauty74:

"This does not warrant to be sent to prison. Public apology and make her pay a restitution or something. No way in The US will she go to prison. Nigeria has bigger things to worry about!!!"

sholanaira:

"Where is that Georgina Onuoha girl that says defamation is freedom of speech... for those thinking and saying "I'm in my house" come and beat me...just know that it is very easy and cheap for the person that has the resources to locate you and deal with you."

tochukwujoyce:

"Before u conclude that 150k is a CHIkINI change remember she would remain an ex-convict "

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker who defamed her

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation is not a crime that necessitates an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng