Actress Evan Okoro has shared how God saved her and her family from a sad occurrence after a snake visited her mother's home

In a video, the role interpreter showed how long the snake was and noted that it was taller than her

The movie star and her mother rejoiced as they danced in gratitude that the snake did not harm anyone of them

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro got the attention of netizens after she revealed how she and her mother escaped being beaten by a snake in their home.

The actress shared a video of the long snake which was still bleeding and she noted that its head was very long.

She said the poisonous reptile would have beaten her mother if they had not spotted and killed it on time. According to Evan, this was a testimony worth sharing.

Her mother danced excitedly in the video and showed how grateful she was that she was not beaten by the snake. Her fans and colleagues also thanked God on her behalf and shared ways she could avoid another occurrence.

Watch Evan's video below:

Reactions as Evans Okoro kills snake

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Evans Okoro's video below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"God pass them."

@lucynneomaofficial:

"This is the time my darling... All you need to do is to fumigate around Mama's house. Thank God."

@amyjay313:

"Please always pour bitter cola around the compound, it chases them. Snakes will always come anywhere they are rearing chickens. Thank God for safety."

@kissdaveed:

"Snake nor sabi say na Lord's Chosen mopol house."

@sannysweetlipz:

"There’s this flower that drives snakes away, look for it and plant it in your mom's compound."

@aaj_luxuries:

"Those chickens there attracted it, they can even perceive chickens. So fumigate the house, the earlier the better."

Evan Okoro celebrates new house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Evan Okoro had celebrated her new home in a sweet video sighted on social media.

In the clip, she said people called her poor, but life was stages by stages, she and her mother who was wearing the Lord Chosen jacket danced.

She also went to drag her aged father to join in the celebration as they both danced to mark the new feat.

