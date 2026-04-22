In a resurfaced clip, Mayowa Lambe is heard explicitly telling men that a woman who is not sexually satisfied will eventually leave the marriage

The video emerged just days after Roby Ekpo went public on a podcast, lamenting that he was trying to meet his wife's daily intimacy demands

While the old video explains the past, Mayowa’s present reality involves a new husband in the United States

An old video of Mayowa Lambe, the estranged wife of media personality Roby Ekpo, has resurfaced online, adding a fresh layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding their marriage.

In the now-viral clip, Mayowa, who was then working as a radio presenter, spoke about intimacy in marriage and warned about the emotional consequences of unmet expectations between couples.

Her comments, made years before the current controversy, are now being revisited by many observers who believe the statements mirror the issues later described by her estranged husband.

In the throwback video, Mayowa explained that a lack of intimacy in marriage could lead to resentment from the woman, adding that it may affect the overall atmosphere in the home.

She warned that a woman who feels deprived could become irritable and emotionally distant.

According to her, a man who fails to satisfy his wife sexually risks losing her, as unmet expectations could create tension over time.

The clip, though recorded long before the couple’s marital crisis became public, is now being widely circulated in connection with Roby’s recent revelations.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Roby opened up about the differences in intimacy expectations during their marriage.

He explained that he preferred moderation, noting that he was comfortable with intimacy a few times weekly, but alleged that Mayowa wanted a more frequent schedule.

“Satisfying her how? I would not have s*x till I kill myself. One to two rounds are enough for me. I got married at the age of 37, I am going to be 48 this year, I am not a small boy,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Mayowa Lambe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@IamAmiDazz stated:

"She was actually expressing her pain indirectly and telling her husband what to do, but the guy didn’t improve. You marry a woman who likes s*x, but you can’t satisfy her well—another man go wipe her shege back-to-back, then she go dump you."

@JB_Shares wrote:

"Yes that has been one of the concerns She hinted at infidelity as the reason he wasn’t consistent, the man said he was just very busy with work Just too bad they weren’t compatible and they obviously lack communication skills"

Mayowa Lambe and Roby Ekpo married in 2015. Photos: Mayowa Lambe.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie sends message to Roby Ekpo

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie sparked reactions after weighing in on Roby Ekpo's saga with his estranged wife.

Following Ekpo’s explosive interview about his marriage, Edochie took to his X account to share a message directed at the radio host. He offered tough words about resilience and the realities men face in society.

Source: Legit.ng