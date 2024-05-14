Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has gone to social media to cry out following her experience with the Delta state government

According to the movie star, the government demolished her house and destroyed her plantation and fish farm

The emotional video was met with a series of reactions from her Nollywood colleagues and other netizens

Nigerian actress Evan Okoro has drawn the attention of netizens after she cried out online about her house getting demolished by the Delta state government.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of her destroyed property while breaking down in tears.

Fans react as Delta government demolishes actress Evan Okoro's home. Photos: @evanokoroofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Evan, the government’s move to destroy her house had left her heartbroken. She added that her fish farm as well as her plantation was also gone.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This is not fair! I am heartbroken right now! Why are they doing this to us? Nigeria don happen to me o! Everything is gone, my fish farm is gone, my plantation is gone.”

Not stopping there, the actress took to the caption of her video to appeal to the Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to do something about her situation. According to Evan, she is just a hardworking girl who earns a living in the state.

She wrote:

“Please my governor do something @sheriffoborevwori I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady who trying to earn a living in your state Asaba delta state ourDelta sweet and handsome governor please sir do something. My whole world is crumbling .”

See her post below:

Destiny Etiko, others sympathise with Evan Okoro

Evan Okoro’s plight earned her sympathy from some of her celebrity colleagues including and other Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Ewo.”

Realcharityasuquo:

“My God! This girl works so hard, why why why.”

Sandraanosikeofficial:

“This is so so so so sad.”

Bensonokonkwo:

“It’s so saddening .”

Iamkevinmike:

“So sad and Na the same government go give person allocation o.”

fa.vour1127:

“Chai take heart nne it's well. Nigerians what is really happening .”

Shugaclassymakeoverrr:

“Chai this is where your making your daily bread is so sad may God see you through.”

Jolayemi_clothingline:

“Hmmmm so it is not safe to invest in real estate again?”

ukfinestbfoodphotography:

“Chai this house she struggled to build.”

Chicago_mayor:

“Lagos no safe village no safe.”

Richezgold_offical:

“Nawa o! What’s going on in this country .”

Stellankechii:

“Omo ehhh this government is really finishing people and they say people shouldn't relocate .”

Lagos government demolishes actress Kiitan Bukola's house

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola was one of the victims of the demolitions in Lagos. A clip she shared online of her house being destroyed has gone viral.

Kiitan, who isn't famous for her outspoken persona, couldn't help but share how distraught she felt after the recent happenings.

She noted in her post that she felt mentally drained and didn't expect Nigeria to happen to her in such a manner.

Source: Legit.ng