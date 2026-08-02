A Nigerian man took to social media to share his excitement after his younger brother sat the University of Ibadan post-UTME examination

The brother chose UI as his institution of choice in the 2026 UTME and went on to participate in the post-UTME screening

The excited sibling shared a screenshot of the result and expressed just how proud he was of his younger brother's performance

A Nigerian man has flooded his social media page with excitement after his younger brother delivered an impressive performance in the University of Ibadan post-UTME screening.

The man, identified on social media as @modietay, shared a screenshot of his brother's result, which showed the score the young man obtained after sitting for the examination. His brother had chosen the University of Ibadan as his preferred institution during the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and subsequently took part in the university's post-UTME exercise.

Brother's University of Ibadan post-UTME score sparks celebration online. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/Twitter/modietay

Source: Getty Images

UI Post-UTME result sparks celebration

When the result came through, @modietay wasted no time sharing the news online. The screenshot he posted captured the exact figure his brother had recorded in the screening.

"My baby brother scored 88/100 in UI post-UTME,"

He wrote.

The score clearly meant a great deal to the family. In a follow-up expression of emotion, @modietay made clear just how much his brother's result had affected him.

"I'm so happpppy for him,"

He added.

A family moment that resonated online

The University of Ibadan, one of Nigeria's most prestigious and competitive universities, is widely known for its rigorous admissions process. Candidates who perform well in both the UTME and the institution's post-UTME screening significantly improve their chances of securing a place, making a score of 88 out of 100 a strong result by any measure.

For @modietay, the post was clearly more than a score update. It was a public celebration of a sibling's hard work and a moment of family pride shared with the world.

Read the full post shared on social media below.

University of Ibadan releases 2025/2026 post-UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) released the results of its 2025/2026 post-UTME screening exercise.

Candidates who participated in the computer-based test held between July 27 and 29 were advised to log in to the university's admission portal to check their scores.

Source: Legit.ng