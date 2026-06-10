Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji visited the Ooni of Ife without his wife, Mo Bimpe, sparking online criticism from fans

The actor took to X to clarify that he did not intentionally leave Mo Bimpe behind, explaining that she was occupied caring for their babies

Lateef described the experience at the palace as deeply spiritual and emotional, saying he still feels goosebumps

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has responded to criticism after his recent visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, without his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The actor’s solo appearance at the palace sparked online reactions, with many fans questioning why he went alone, especially as the couple have often appeared together with public figures since welcoming their triplets a few weeks ago.

Lateef Adedimeji explains why Mo Bimpe was absent when he met Ooni of Ife, shares details of the palace experience. Photo: adedimejilateef/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the criticism, Lateef Adedimeji explained in a post on his X account that his wife was unable to join him because she was occupied with caring for their newborn triplets and asked fans not to be upset.

He stressed that leaving her behind was not intentional, adding that he remains grateful for the opportunity to spend time with the monarch.

"First and foremost, lemme quickly explain that I didn’t intentionally go to see His Imperial Majesty, the Oonirisa @OoniAdimulaIfe without wifey, She’s busy with the triplets. E mabinu."

The actor described his experience at the palace as deeply moving, stating that he felt privileged to drink from the king’s “well of wisdom” and that the warm welcome left him with goosebumps.

"Right, it was great spending time with Kabiesi yesterday at the palace. Drinking water from his well of wisdom is part of what makes a man in life; I don’t take this moments for granted."

He added that the palace radiates class and spirituality, noting that even though it was not his first visit, it felt like one.

"There’s something about this palace that screams class! The pristine nature, the luxurious air, the spiritual feel, the taste of home… What an experience. It’s not my first time but it feels like one. Thank you Kabiesi for the opportunity to spend time with you again."

Read his post below:

Fans react to Lateef Adedimeji's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared mixed feelings regarding the actor's explanation and his palace visit.

@Itunuaj1:

"I’m looking forward to that day I will actually sit with the kings by God’s grace.. congratulations @TheDimejiLateef"

@Emiloju60:

"Sheik you owe no one explanation pls , cus no matter what you do or say they’d definitely still find a way to criticize."

@FOCUSOPAutoz01:

"Just never going to give up Sitting with kings and men of high caliber is the goal. We gotta dey where the law is being written."

@Babsdone11:

"Thanks God, you too know that you own mo bimpe explanation for this"

Lateef Adedimeji says he felt honoured to spend time with the Ooni of Ife and clarifies why Mo Bimpe was not present. Photo: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe's grandma tends to triplets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe shared a touching video of her 90-year-old grandmother caring for her newborn triplets.

The heartwarming clip showed the elderly woman bonding with the babies and holding them with remarkable tenderness.

Bimpe described the beautiful moment as one of the most emotional parts of her entire motherhood journey.

Source: Legit.ng