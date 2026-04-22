Blord visited Sowore’s office to say thank you, but an offer of financial compensation for the activist's help was rejected

Blord publicly admitted that his legal team was looking at a much longer stay in custody, claiming Sowore’s intervention forced a bail hearing

Instead of walking away, it was the activist who gave the billionaire a gift, officially inducting him into the Revolution fold

A video showing activist Omoyele Sowore reacting after businessman Blord attempted to compensate him for his role in securing his release from Kuje prison has circulated online.

Blord, who regained freedom on Monday, April 20, after spending about 20 days in custody, paid a thank-you visit to Sowore on Tuesday, April 21, at his office in Abuja.

During the visit, the businessman appeared eager to show appreciation beyond words.

Blord visits Omoyele Sowore’s office to say thank you over his release from prison. Photos: Blord/Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral clip, he gestured toward Sowore as though offering compensation for his efforts.

However, the activist politely declined the gesture, maintaining a calm and composed expression.

The brief exchange quickly drew attention, with many observers focusing on Sowore’s reaction and Blord’s persistence.

Speaking after the visit, Blord explained that he felt compelled to personally appreciate Sowore, whom he said he had never met before his detention.

“I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

According to him, the activist’s involvement played a major role in accelerating developments surrounding his bail.

Blord also claimed that without the intervention, he might have remained in custody longer.

The businessman noted that his bail hearing was initially scheduled for a later date, suggesting that the timeline changed after Sowore stepped in.

“As a matter of fact, I was still supposed to be in Kuje. My bail hearing was set for a later date, but he made sure things moved forward,” he said.

Blord added that he chose to visit Sowore before travelling to Anambra, even though the visit meant delaying his plans.

Blord also revealed that Sowore presented him with a beret during the visit, which he described as symbolic.

“He gave me a gift (a beret) and I am among the revolution team,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Sowore, Blord's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Truly_Uncannyx stated:

"Now what we actually really need now is real mobilization to get these thugs we call political leaders away from power..."

@Henrix_k noted:

"Don’t worry You will help fund his campaign Master manipulator"

Blord was released from Kuje prison on Monday, April 20. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng