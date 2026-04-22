BBNaija winner Laycon had the attention of many as he spoke about his 2020 victory

The TV star further explained how his win was tied to his mother’s current living condition

Not stopping there, Laycon spoke on navigating the entertainment industry with no prior experience

2020 Big Brother Naija winner Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, has opened up about his growth in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the audiovisual podcast “Echoo Room” hosted by Teddy A, the reality star mentioned how his mother’s survival was closely tied to his victory on the TV show.

BBNaija Laycon explains how winning saved his mother’s life. Credit: @itslaycon

Source: Instagram

Laycon revealed that his mother was critically ill before he entered the Big Brother house.

According to him, her condition had worsened significantly, and she was close to death by the time the show ended, making his eventual win even more meaningful. “When I was in the house, my mom was ill. By the time I came out, my mom was close to death. I’m saying it categorically now, if I did not win that show, if I had come out second, my mom would be dead now.”

The rapper also reflected on his journey after BBNaija, noting how film producers approached him for projects despite him not having any experience.

He highlighted that many people had opinions about his career choices, from music to scriptwriting, but noted that his fame was driven by the passion fans have for him.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laycon revealed that he lost his inner voice shortly after his victory on the reality show.

The rapper made the revelation while speaking in a video broadcast titled Life With Laycon, where he shared insights about his personal journey and the importance of self-discovery and inner peace.

According to the ‘Fierce’ crooner, the sudden fame that followed his win made him lose touch with his inner thoughts for a period of time.

“Has the world ever gone silent on you and all you have left was your own thoughts?” he asked while recounting his experience.

Laycon explained that after winning the show in 2020, he struggled to hear his inner voice again until December 2021, after his sold-out concert, The Icons Fest.

How netizens reacted to BBNaija Laycon's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

__ahmed_b said:

"Which music you Sabi sing 😂😂😂😂."

ivymotun said:

"Laycon is smart."

_sphilile said:

"What happened to their relationship with Veeiye?"

pholarrhkhemy

"Laycon ❤️❤️❤️."

valgrandeur

"@itslaycon is a god in human body. And as such he can do all the things he has done and even more."

abosy.do_ibd_fashion

"Laycon is talented 🔥."

olakunmiadeyemi said:

"🙌❤️ he should go into script written n produce film."

indeliblebeing said:

"I dont understand why people make succk comments like it is because he wasnt doing well bla bla bla. And so! Shouldn't one pivot if something isn't working. That's why people remain stuck and being in shame. If something isnt working try other things. If something works and you also want to try, please do so. Make your choice and do you."

iamcreeda said:

"BlessUp bro! ✊🏽✊🏽"

abidemi.oladehinde said:

"Eya. Love of sons to their mum 🔥❤️."

callmedipyah said:

"Before you scroll past! Watch this video till the end 📌! Laycon🔝🎱."

BBNaija Laycon reveals shocking truth about his mother’s survival. Credit: @its.laycon

Source: Instagram

Laycon reacts to insults from haters

Legit.ng previously reported that the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown winner, Laycon, spoke on how far he had come since his rise to fame.

The budding rapper did this while reacting to the insults he received after he had just joined the BBNaija show.

Laycon shared a post of some of the insults he received and said ‘look where we at now’.

Source: Legit.ng