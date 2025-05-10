VDM has shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has shared some lessons and regrets following his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The TikTok star had disappeared, and it was later revealed that he had been whisked away by the anti-graft agency. He regained his freedom a few days ago.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he was a "mumu" for giving money to people willing to learn a trade.

According to him, his encounter with the EFCC made him realise that he has nothing to his name.

VDM speaks about himself

Sharing more about his situation, he stated that he has no property to his name and added that he had been living like goats and cows.

Undeterred by his circumstances, he expressed that he was ready to move on.

It’s worth recalling that Verydarkman shared his struggles a few months ago, revealing that many people had turned their backs on him.

He mentioned that those he had been fighting against had become his enemies, causing him stress.

The activist also revealed that he was battling poor eyesight as a result of posting videos daily.

@little_nuggeh commented:

"This guy dey use una sense well well."

@trish_simon15 reacted:

"There comes this mind games over to you Nigerians."

@off2bed_collectivez said:

"If you know manipulativě people people, you should know being sarcastic is one of their best characteristics."

@omowunmititilayoofficial_ shared:

"Fact but your legacy will be remembered even thou you have nothing in your name."

@queenleah_05 said:

"Pity card him want make them begin donate for am, funny enough him mumu fans go fall for it."

@bosskid447 wrote:

"Immediately this guy switched from activist to NGO gang I knew that he is don with poverty."

@kingz_luxury_ shared:

"Werey one bring out the property now mk he belike say na after the encounter he start to buy."

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true. In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's account.

