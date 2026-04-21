Nigerian businessman Blord addressed his kinsmen following his release from prison

Recall that reports made the rounds online narrating how Verydarkman was behind the arrest

However, a new video from the cryptocurrency trader added a fresh twist to the story

Nigerian businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, aka Blord, addressed his kinsmen in Anambra state following his release from Kuje Prison.

A viral video captured Blord speaking after arriving at Anambra Airport.

Blord’s cryptic words stir questions about his arrest. Credit: @blord, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In his speech, Blord expressed pride in his Igbo heritage, saying:

“We are very proud to be Ndi Igbo. What you people are seeing is not a small fight. It’s all about politics. Because I want to support my brother, they want to deal with me. But I still maintain my stand: I can never be bought.”

The businessman’s remarks, delivered with emotion and conviction, left many puzzled as he hinted at political undertones behind his arrest.

He thanked women and supporters for standing by him, while stressing that intimidation would not deter him from his principles.

Watch him speak below:

Blord’s release came after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Friday, April 17, following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media activist VDM.

Despite securing bail, he did not immediately regain freedom. Instead, he was returned to Kuje prison.

The development added another twist to the unfolding case, as attention shifted from the charges to the conditions attached to his bail.

Online activist and Blord's archenemy, VDM, later explained that one of the bail conditions required Blord to submit his international passport before he could be released.

However, the document was reportedly not available in Abuja at the time. According to the explanation, the passport was in Enugu state, making it difficult to complete the process quickly.

Efforts by both legal teams to retrieve the passport reportedly proved unsuccessful on Friday, forcing the businessman to return to custody despite the court’s approval.

The delay extended his stay in prison for a few more days, even after the legal hurdle of bail had already been cleared.

Blord's confession trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stellasolomon1763 said:

"Igbos? Una go tell who no no una my mum is an igbo woman n I was born n brought up in Igbo land I will tell you for free that igbos don't like themselves na me talk am."

ex.ci.ton said:

"The tone is slightly changing to align with Sowore's political narrative."

anoytii said:

"Na, just sit down, they think nonsense, those in power know how the power is going to be, they just watch your video and laugh, are they not the lawmakers, judiciary, and Presidency."

williams_amanfo said:

"Osubirile . Mechie onu 😂."

teeto__olayeni said:

"But why’s this administration afraid of free and fair elections????? Are they afraid their “good” work won’t speak for them????"

ephyoma said:

"This is my problem. They have indirectly empowered him now. The other side will do the brainwashing which has been done. Must we turn everything into politics."

agbidijoy_timothy said:

"E better as u no call vdm name oh 😂😂😂."

gist_first said:

"😂😂😂 na Sowore I blame see wetin tiff dey talk."

Blord leaves fans puzzled over arrest revelations. Photo: @mrblord

Source: Instagram

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng