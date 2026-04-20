A viral video has captured the emotional moment Blord, dressed in a sharp navy kaftan, reunited with a cheering crowd of fans

Details have emerged explaining why the billionaire remained in prison through the weekend despite being granted bail by a Federal High Court

VDM claimed the businessman’s freedom was delayed by a logistics nightmare involving a trip from Enugu to Abuja

Businessman Blord has finally regained his freedom after spending over two weeks in Kuje prison, bringing an end to a detention that drew attention across social media.

A video circulating online showed the entrepreneur stepping out in a navy-blue kaftan, smiling and exchanging pleasantries with supporters who gathered to celebrate his release.

The moment appeared emotional, with cheers and handshakes marking his return after days in custody.

Blord dresses in a sharp navy kaftan, reunites with a cheering crowd of fans. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

Blord’s release came after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail on Friday, April 17, following his arraignment on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media activist VDM.

However, despite securing bail, he did not immediately regain his freedom, and the reason added another twist to the unfolding drama.

Although the court approved his bail, Blord was unable to perfect the conditions on the same day. This meant he had to return to Kuje prison instead of walking free.

VDM later explained that one of the bail conditions required the submission of Blord’s international passport. According to him, the document was not readily available in Abuja at the time.

The passport, he said, was in Enugu State, and efforts by both legal teams to retrieve it quickly proved unsuccessful.

As a result, the businessman was sent back to prison despite the court’s decision, prolonging his stay behind bars.

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Reactions trail Blord's freedom from Kuje prison

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Chaplexis stated:

"BLORD came out from inside his car not prison. Anyway, it is good the two weeks movie VDM acted has finally come to an end. Kudos to them."

@Wilson26549032 started:

"Won Keee??? After they slammed you 2weeks and you didn't celebrate Easter with Family. Next time you won't impersonate someone and do careless things"

@NotFriendlyguyy commented:

"You need to know that he should have pleaded with VDM so that this matter will be settled out of court. The case has not ended yet, surprisingly he might also do jail again"

@LyfAcrosBorders shared:

"He didn’t win, he actually lost big time. A real businessman avoids unnecessary social media controversy because it can damage both reputation and family life. Hopefully, he learns from this and focuses more on building his business. Compared to VDM, he has more at stake and more to lose."

VDM claims Blord's freedom was delayed by a logistics nightmare involving a trip from Enugu to Abuja. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng