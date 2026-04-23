The release of social media personality, Blord, from Kuje Correctional Center, has elicited joy from parts of Anambra state

Linus Williams Ifejirika (Blord) was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center for roughly 20 days, over allegations of impersonating VeryDarkMan

As supporters jubilated, Blord expressed gratitude to those who stood by him during the period of his detention

Widespread jubilation has broken out in Awka, the Anambra State capital, following the release of Nigerian entrepreneur and social media personality Blord from Kuje Correctional Centre.

He regained his freedom after meeting bail conditions over a detention linked to an online dispute involving influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Supporters react with joy as Blord regains freedom after detention. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Linus Williams Ifejirika, known as Blord, was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center for roughly 20 days in April 2026, over allegations of impersonating VDM.

VDM had alleged that Blord used his face to market an app and staged a fake flight ticket without permission.

Blord was remanded after pleading not guilty, with reports suggesting he would spend 26 days.

The social media personality was granted bail, but briefly returned to custody when his international passport did not arrive in Abuja on time. He was, however, released after meeting bail conditions.

He walked out of custody to a wave of excitement from supporters and well-wishers who had been following developments closely on social media. Celebrations broke out almost immediately after news of his release filtered through.

In a video that has since gone viral, he expressed gratitude to those who stood by him during his detention, especially acknowledging activist Omoyele Sowore and his team for their support.

He said, “Honestly, I’m thankful to everyone who stood by me, prayed for me, and supported me in any way. I don’t take it for granted. Sowore and his team, I appreciate you deeply. God bless everyone who played a role in this."

He also offered prayers for his supporters, describing his release as a moment of reflection and renewed strength.

“I’ve learned a lot through this experience. I’m grateful to be back,” he added.

How Awka celebrated Blord's release

In the state capital, Awka, the mood turned festive as news of his release spread, especially around popular social spots where he is known to frequent, including Offiaku Eatery.

Celebration erupts as Blord regains freedom after weeks in custody over online dispute allegations.

Source: Facebook

At the eatery, customers and staff broke into celebration, with some describing the moment as unexpected but joyful.

A staff member of Ofiaku eatery, Joy Mmadu, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, April 22, said in pidgin,

“As the news enter, people just start dey shout. Everybody happy. Some even raised a small toast to celebrate. It was like a mini party inside the place.”

A regular customer at the eatery, who also gave his name as Kelvin, added,

“Blord is not just somebody that comes and goes. He shows love to people here. Anytime he comes, he makes sure people around him are okay. So, today, we are celebrating him like our own.”

Another excited supporter, who did not want his name mentioned, said,

“We are happy for his freedom. This one sweet everybody for Awka. Na good news we go carry go house today.”

Blord’s detention over the controversial online clash attracted significant public attention on social media.

As celebrations continue both online and offline, supporters say they hope he returns stronger to his business and public engagements after the ordeal.

Blord speaks on arrest controversy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian businessman Blord addressed his kinsmen in Anambra after his release from Kuje Prison. He reacted to claims linking VeryDarkMan to his arrest and the ongoing controversy surrounding it.

Blord, in a viral video at Anambra Airport, suggested his ordeal was politically motivated. He insisted he was targeted for supporting a brother and maintained that he cannot be bought despite pressure.

Source: Legit.ng