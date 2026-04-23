Fans have reacted to the videos of the test results shared by Blessing CEO about her illness, as she also posted a video of a test she recently conducted

Her videos were reviewed by some observers who pointed out irregularities in the test results and the clip she shared

Netizens dragged her and called for her to be taken to Yaba Left over her constant lies, while questioning why she keeps claiming to be ill

Nigerians have reacted to the new result shared by self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO, whose real name is Blessing Okoro, about her health status.

A few weeks ago, Blessing CEO’s claims about having cancer were questioned after it was discovered that the first test result she was parading did not belong to her.

Reactions as netizens drag Blessing CEO over new test result, scan video. Photo credit@officialbelssingceo

Source: Instagram

The woman who owned the test result later spoke out, and many demanded a refund after doubting her explanation.

After she shared a new video of a scan she recently underwent, many also reacted to it. According to fans, wearing metal objects such as a nose ring and bracelets, which Blessing CEO had on her body during an MRI scan, would not be possible.

They noted that the person conducting the test would have instructed her to remove them, as they could melt and cause burns, especially since an MRI machine uses strong magnetic fields.

Netizens react to Blessing CEO’s result

Others pointed out that a closer look at the test result suggests it may have been sourced from the internet, as it contains certain numbering patterns.

Fans ask Blessing CEO to go for mental test evaluation over new test result. Photo credit@officialbelssingceo

Source: Instagram

They also noted that it indicated a CT scan and not an MRI scan.

Fans react to Blessing CEO’s post

Reacting, some fans expressed disappointment in the relationship expert, saying it was the second time she had allegedly lied about her sickness.

They questioned why she would want to be sick so badly and suggested she should be taken to Yaba for evaluation.

A psychotherapist also claimed that her case could indicate a psychiatric condition.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Blessing CEO

Netizens reacted to the post about Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@sheisbrizzypriss shared:

"Can the cancer she craved so badly for locate her already, so her wish becomes a reality… that way we all can take a break Frm this saga."

@theaugustinaakyns reacted:

"This girl can never change!!!! Make dem carry am go yabaleft ASAP."

@_layomii1_ wrote:

"How can someone be craving for sickness so badly. It is well. Is this lady okay? Well sha na the country I blame…..if not."

@theaugustinaakyns shared:

"MRI with nose ring."

@talkswithesthertherapy commented:

"As a licensed psychotherapist, I have said this earlier and will repeat. This is a disturbing case of a psychiatric illness that requires urgent attention. If you read my comments and posts about Pathological liars/lying, you would understand that there would yet be more lies to cover lies. Often times, pathological liars have other underlying mental health illnesses that enhances their consistent psychotic behaviours."

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng