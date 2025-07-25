The casting of Kemi Adetiba's Netflix series, To Kill A Monkey, became a topic of debate among social media users

While many applauded the cast in the series, a netizen, however, pointed out his observation about the lead character Bucci Franklin

The netizen, also sparked conversation after he named the actor he believed could have played Bucci Franklin's role perfectly

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba's latest Netflix series, To Kill A Monkey (TKAM), has been receiving reviews from movie lovers within and outside Nigeria.

TKAM explores the emotions and moral complexities of what it takes to push a principled person to the breaking point and the consequences.

One of the lead characters in the crime thriller, Bucci Franklin, who played the role of Oboz, an Edo-bred crime boss, has emerged as one of the most talked-about characters due to his display, mannerisms, and use of slang.

The series ended with Oboz losing his life after being betrayed by his friend and partner, William Benson, who acted as Bros Efe.

Netizen names Daniel Etim-Effiong better actor

Amid the mixed reactions a netizen on X, formerly Twitter, stirred up a debate after stating that he would have preferred actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, another cast member in the series, to play the role of Obuz, instead of Bucci. He wrote:"

"I would have preferred if Daniel Etim. played the Oboz's character, He would have single handedly nourished his roles and make the movie more enjoyable to watch."

Others cast who starred in the series include Lilian Afegbai, Stella Damasus, and Bimbo Akintola.

Reactions trail comment about TKAM's Oboz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions.

Many, however, threw their weight behind Bucci Franklin, stating that he embodied his role in TKAM like 'it was meant for him alone.'

Read the comments below:

living_portal_ reacted:

"Actually, if you watched Daniel Etim in Oloture, you'd find that he is also well-equipped for this role..but whether he would have surpassed Bucci Franklin is very much in question."

Miz_Fey commented:

"Daniel that would have fallen in love with inspector Mo if he was Oboz."

haykyns wrote:

"Daniel to replace Bucci? Are you kidding me? Are we talking about lover boy or kissing scenes here? Daniel is a very solid actor, but definitely does not have the range for this role. The facial acting that Bucci Franklin did alone in this series is so elite not a lot of."

zamaniofApapa wrote:

"I felt so at some point too that not Daniel Etim playing the lead role, but along the line I realized buccii was the perfect person for that role."

sposhbaba said:

"what were you thinking before writing this?" You think they just cast people without auditioning? Who ever made Oboz do that role knew he earned it. I love Daniel with his acting skills but I think you are wrong. I have seen Oboz act like a womanizer and he didn't really do well like Daniel would."

Ini Edo reacts to Taraji P's role in Straw

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actress Ini Edo reacted to Tyler Perry's Netflix hit movie, Straw.

Ini singled out her Hollywood counterpart Taraji P. Henson for praised over her impressive role in Straw.

The mother of one also disclosed that Taraji P ignited a new fire in her.

