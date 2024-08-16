Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie has carried fans along on her journey to get rid of her fibroids

In a recent video, the movie star mentioned some of her favourite foods that she has had to give up for the sake of her health

Okojie’s long list of popular food items left netizens asking questions as they wondered what was left for her to eat

Nigerian actress Ini Dima Okojie revealed some of the food items she had to stop eating because of her fibroids.

Recall that the movie star recently shared her health struggles with fans on social media as she recounted getting surgery done three years ago to get rid of her fibroids before they came back.

In a new development, the movie star took to her TikTok page to update fans about her condition. Ini Dima shared that she was going on a holistic journey to shrink her fibroids by cutting out some foods.

The movie star then went on to share a long list of some of the things she had to abandon for the sake of her health, including rice, meat, bread, caffeine, pasta, noodles and more.

In her words:

“So I'm currently on a holistic journey to shrink fibroids. That means I have to go on what I call a fibroids diet and these are some of the things I’ve had to give up. Red meat, so lamb, cow, ram, goat, sausages, processed meat, any form of red meat. White carbs, so white pasta, noodles, rice, bread. Dairy, so cheese, whole milk. Refined sugar, so cookies, cake, condiments, processed food in general. Carbonated drinks, caffeine, high sodium foods like soy, things that are really high in salt.”

Speaking further, Okojie shared the reason behind cutting off some of her favourite things to eat. According to her, they are high in estrogen and would make her fibroids grow.

She said:

“We are avoiding these things because they are high in estrogen and you don’t want that because those make the fibroids grow. All of these are useless if you’re not keeping your stress levels down, but I live in Lagos, God help me.”

See her video below:

Netizens react as Ini Dima Okojie cuts out foods

The actress’ disclosure about some of the foods she had to stop eating because of her fibroids went viral on social media, and it raised a lot of puzzled reactions from fans. Some of them wondered what was left for her to eat.

Read some of their comments below:

iftisanrukky:

“what's left to eat? I pray you heal quickly.”

Finefarmer decorator:

“I remember doing this for 2whole months only to go back for my scan and the fibroids have increased 😩😩😩… If you see anger I use in eating rice that afternoon!!! Finally had myomectomy tho.”

Mz_tunez:

“After avoiding these, wetin we go come chop?😢”

Iy_aruoma:

“Who nor get sickness, nor know wetin God do for am.”

Bet_herbalsecret:

“I stopped eating red meat since this January and I droped like 11 kg without no exercise, that thing is something else. Minerals, indomie, bread, is a no no. Iam still battling with rice that’s the only thing now.”

Abidemisofiat_:

“So what’s she now eating 😢😭. I can’t leave bread for anything in this world😂.”

Theofficialgeefty:

“So wetin we go chop then? 😭”

Sapphire_x__x:

“God will come through for her ❤️.”

Asa.r_oku:

“God will see your efforts, stand by you, and and get rid of the fibroids. I can’t wait for your testimony.”

