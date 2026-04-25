A Nigerian lady was taken aback by the total amount of money that she unexpectedly received from MTN

She attached a screenshot of the message that the network provider sent to her mobile number, explaining the reason for the credit

While some netizens confirmed that they had also received a message from MTN, others were hopeful of receiving theirs later

A lady in Nigeria expressed surprise after discovering that her mobile line had been credited with airtime she had not anticipated.

She included a screenshot of a notification from the telecommunications company which revealed the reason for the payment.

Screenshot confirms MTN's compensation to lady for November service quality issues. Photo credit: @_geminme/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady displays message from MTN

The lady identified on X as @_geminme explained that she had initially doubted the message and assumed it was fraudulent.

"Dear customer, your account has been credited with N611 airtime for quality of service issues in November 2025. Thank you for your understanding," the message read.

After verifying her balance, she confirmed that the amount had reflected.

She wondered whether the network was conducting a promotional giveaway and added that she hoped she would not later find herself in debt.

In her words:

"MTN dey do giveaway ke? Got a message from them, checked my balance, and it’s there. Hope I won’t wake up to gbese one day o. I thought it was a scam until I checked my balance."

Lady displays message she received from her network provider, MTN. Photo credit: @_geminme/X.

Source: Twitter

The notice from the service provider addressed her as a customer and stated that her account had been topped up with airtime due to service quality concerns that occurred in November 2025. It ended by appreciating her for her patience.

Following her post, several internet users stated that they had got similar notifications from the same company.

Others lamented that they were still expecting to receive theirs and expressed optimism that it would arrive soon.

Reactions as Nigerians get paid by MTN

Nigerians have been reacting to the recent development.

@THRIFT SUPPLIER IN OGBOMOSO said:

"I did not even notice it."

@Sꨄ commented:

"Wetin them dey use check am."

@OLUWADUNSIN said:

"They sent me 20naira."

@ARAIREOLUWANIMI reacted:

"Me I no see airtime o."

@M said:

"Omo the thing shoke me i see 1k i juse ues am but data sharp sharp."

@OJOMA said:

"I see am i run go check my balance oh maybe dem don commot my money."

@chinenye Loveth reacted:

"No wonder, I been get 500+ next thing I see 1000+ and I don’t remember buying airtime."

@FathiaChips in Ajao/okeafa said:

"I no see anything o how una dey see am?"

@Amira asked:

"For 20 naira? Why always me."

@NNEOMA said:

"Wow na make my data never finish e supposed finish since morning am shocked am still using it."

@preshy said:

"Me wey no dey read messages before I delete them ewoooo belike say them gift me I nor know ooo."

@mhiz abigail added:

"Na the card way u don doo. Since January way dey debit ur act but u nor received the card na the send back today."

@estherjohnson26 added:

"I got 450, I quickly went to check my balance to confirm if it was real and it’s actually real."

See the post below:

Lady laments after selling MTN shares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady admitted that she was pained a bit after selling off her MTN shares, which she bought at N508 per share in January.

According to the lady, she had bought 1,000 units of it but ended up selling her MTN shares at N708 per share, weeks after acquiring them.

Source: Legit.ng