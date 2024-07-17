Ini Dima Okojie has shared her journey battling a health challenge common among women in Africa

In the recording, she said she had a surgery three years ago when she experienced the symptoms and felt it was the end of the issue

The film star, however, noted that she started experiencing the symptoms again and opened up on her next action

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has shared her health challenges with some of her fans, hoping to inspire those facing similar issues.

The movie star, who got married a few years ago, said that she has been battling fibroids for some years now. Dima-Okojie said she had a surgery three years ago to remove all of them, and the process was successful.

The actress, however, said she started feeling the symptoms again recently and when she went for a checkup, she found out that the fibroids had returned.

Ini Dima Okojie shares plan

In the recording, the fashionista explained that she was not planning to go for another surgery again, but would be trying a holistic approach to her problem.

She added that she would be sponsoring 20 women for screening, as some people are afraid to go for checkup, while others cannot afford it

Speaking further, the actress noted that her story might inspire some women going through the same challenges.

See the video here:

Fans react to Ini Dima-Okojie's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@fabric_merchandise:

"Sending you all the love and light @inidimaokojie."

@annarobsincatering_services:

"You will conceive in Jesus name. I conceived thrice with my fibroid. So don't worry sis."

@omabaebie:

"Lots of love and healing to her. Pls ladies avoid relaxers on your hair, research has shown that it triggers fibroid growth."

@micheal___x:

"Omo women Dey try sha. Amidst all these she’s still finding reasons to be cheerful. Sending you all my love and virtual hugs, and praying that God himself prefects ur healing . Amen ."

@fertilecorner:

"Big hugs sis. Address the root cause and nor just cut off symptoms. Only then will fibroid be gone for good. We can guide you.'

@phunlola:

"Sending you all the love and hugs."

@logicpmg:

"I pray for every single lady going through this. It’s not easy at all I know how my mom suffered from this nonsense."

@sagsignature:

"Welcome to the world of woman . I have done 3 times alrdy. God will help us all and thank God we don't look like what we go true."

@everythingfairlyused_abuja:

"Yet Neo will come and open his g u t t e r mouth and say know the kind of woman you marry cause most of them have health issues?"

Mercy Johnson shares cancer scare

Legit.ng also earlier reported that Mercy Johnson informed people of her reality in life during an episode of her show, Mercy's Menu, with Joke Silva.

The mum of four in the video revealed that she had a cancer scare and had her thyroid removed.

The actress also added that she was placed on medication for the rest of her life when she went for the surgery.

