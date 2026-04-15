Nigerian music icon Peter Okoye has opened up about his deep connection to the late Michael Jackson and how the King of Pop heavily influenced his successful music career from childhood

The famous singer revealed that he studied the American pop star closely as a teenager and copied his signature dance moves and outfits for some of P-Square's biggest hit songs

Peter Okoye also shared the unbelievable moment Michael Jackson's brother called his phone to praise the music duo shortly after they released their hit music video dedicated to the late star

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one-half of the P-Square duo, has revealed how Michael Jackson shaped his life and music career.

He made the revelation while speaking during a recent interview with Nile Entertainment to promote an upcoming biopic of the late American music star, explaining how he copied the star's iconic moves.

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye shares the touching story of how Michael Jackson inspired his successful music career and legendary dance routines. Photo: peterpsquare/michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

How Michael Jackson inspired Peter Okoye

The P-Square star explained that his love for the King of Pop started at a young age. He recalled attending a cousin's birthday party where he first heard Jackson's music.

According to the Afrobeats singer, he danced eagerly at the party just to get more drinks and rice. He stated that the American star's showmanship and artistry completely captured his attention.

As a teenager, Peter Okoye said he studied the pop icon closely and practised his famous moonwalk. He mentioned that he still keeps old pictures and videos of himself performing like his idol.

The surprise call from Jermaine Jackson

This strong influence naturally flowed into P-Square's music and iconic stage performances. The duo even wore outfits inspired by Michael Jackson for their hit music videos.

Peter Okoye disclosed that they were working on the E No Easy album when the global superstar passed away. He insisted that they had to honour him by wearing his signature looks in the music video.

According to him, the most shocking moment happened shortly after P-Square released the Personally video. The singer received an unexpected phone call from Michael Jackson's brother, Jermaine, who wanted to appreciate their tribute.

In the interview, Peter noted his initial disbelief before receiving a confirmation video message, explaining the moment clearly.

“I just saw him making a video to appreciate P-Square's Personally that just came out less than 48 hours before,” he said.

Peter Okoye details his plans to honour the late Michael Jackson with an exclusive movie screening for 24 cultural icons. Photo: peterpsquare/michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

A special tribute to the legend, Michael Jackson

Peter Okoye announced that he is currently organising a private preview event called The Legacy Room on April 22. This gathering will bring together 24 cultural icons to celebrate the legendary pop star.

The exclusive screening arrives just as Nile Entertainment brings the "Michael" biopic to Nigerian cinemas. Peter described the upcoming movie event as a deeply meaningful experience for his career.

Watch the video of Peter Okoye speaking about Michael Jackson below:

Peter Okoye mourns Jos attack victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack in Jos.

The famous singer took to social media to lament the tragic killings that occurred on Palm Sunday.

He urged Nigerians to speak the truth about the country's worsening insecurity instead of pretending.

Source: Legit.ng