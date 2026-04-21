Mr P compared his birthday shift to the debate over the birth of Jesus Christ, insisting that his personal choice should not be a national concern

Addressing his haters directly, the singer stated that no amount of online insults could diminish his achievements or financial status

This development came on the heels of a messy EFCC saga involving Paul Okoye, which has permanently fractured their bond

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has responded to criticism following his decision to change his birthday celebration date. He insisted that the choice is personal and should not generate outrage.

The former member of P-Square had earlier announced that he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18 and would instead mark it on November 30.

Mr P insists that his personal choice should not be a national concern. Photos: Mr P/Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

The announcement drew intense debate online, with many Nigerians questioning the reason behind the unusual decision.

Reacting to the criticism, Mr P doubled down in a follow-up post shared on X on Tuesday, April 21, expressing surprise at the level of attention his birthday decision had received.

“Una dey vex like say I cancel Christmas? Na my birthday date I move… no be your own, why e dey pain you?” he wrote.

The singer went further, drawing a comparison with the long-standing debate around the date associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Even Jesus Christ December 25th date sef, people still dey debate am,” he added.

Mr P also questioned why the issue appeared to bother people more than pressing national concerns.

“Why cry more than the bereaved? Only in Nigeria. Funny how my birthday date shift is causing more pain than Nigeria's real problems. Just for the record: Insult no dey reduce success. Who don make am, don make am! Know that and know peace,” he added.

Both Mr P and Rudeboy were born on November 18, 1981, and rose to fame as the iconic twin duo P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful music groups.

The brothers first parted ways in 2017 after disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction. Although they reunited in 2021, the reconciliation was short-lived, and both artists returned to their solo careers.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Mr P's new post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Guccistarboi stated:

"Lol Nobody is crying, they’re just concerned cuz they care about you and your brother, instead of laughing at the crowd who cares, make them see reason or don’t even reply at all."

@mosleee_s commented:

"You be mumu to even use your mind post this. Be mature at least once in your life, you go understand wetin people dey talk about you changing ur birth month. If you like change your papa and mama wey bor you, he’s still your brother!"

Mr P states that no amount of online insults could diminish his achievements or financial status. Photo: Mr P.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye steps back from activism

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye revealed he was stepping back from activism to focus on family amid the economic and security crisis in the country.

Peter made this public on Monday, March 9, 2026, during an exchange with a fan who questioned his silence on Nigeria's high inflation, soaring fuel prices, and insecurity.

Responding, the singer explained that he had done his part, from marching in EndSARS protests in 2020 to campaigning for Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng