Seun Kuti has opened up on how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not give him an invite to his traditional wedding in June

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet, he left him out of his wedding guests list

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has shared how he was hurt that David Adeleke, aka Davido, did not invite him to his lavish traditional wedding on June 25, 2024.

Seun Kuti speaks about why he was pained that Davido did not invite him to his wedding. Image credit: @bigbirdkuti @davido

He said that whenever the Feel crooner visits the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, he comes with about 100 people and does not pay the gate fee. However, he excluded him from his wedding guests list.

According to Seun Kuti, he was pained by the act and could not sleep for a week. He made this revelation as a guest on Curiosity Made Me Ask hosted by content creator Isbae U.

Isbae U asked Seun why his music does not trend and he noted that he only trends in the intelligent community. This left a shocking look on Isbae U's face.

The content creator also asked the Afrobeats singer why he has not been able to achieve what his late father and Afrobeats legend Fela Kuti achieved in music. In Seun's response, he said he leads his father's Egypt 80 band and he was nominated for a Grammy Award which his father never got when he was alive.

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Reactions to Seun Kuti's statement on Davido

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Seun Kuti's chat on Isbae U's show below:

@championboysse:

"We are trending in the intelligent community."

@lanny_ybnl:

"This one still shade him papa."

@shades_of_grains:

"Seun is one of the most intelligent and vast Nigerian though."

@iceofficia:

"Did egbon just roast his dead father?"

Seun Kuti on polygamy's importance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun had revealed that his late father Fela Kuti had lots of women in his life that the public was not aware of.

Aside from the 27 wives that he had that the public knew, he also stated that his father had over 100 girlfriends.

He made other claims on the Bahd and Boujie podcast which was hosted by media personality Moet Abebe and former reality star Tolani Baj.

Source: Legit.ng