A video of Seun Kuti’s mansion has surfaced online after the singer shared it on his Instagram story

In the clip, the mansion looks like a five-star hotel and is painted white, while the singer also revealed the name he gave it

The video elicited reactions from fans, who taunted him over his feud with Wizkid and made humorous remarks about it

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, son of legendary late singer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has completed his house, and a video of the newly finished mansion has surfaced online after he shared it on his Instagram story.

The music star had previously shown an uncompleted version of the building a few years ago, with some fans taunting him at the time.

In the clip making the rounds online, the massive white structure stands tall with a design many described as hotel-like.

The exterior, painted entirely in white, gives it the appearance of a five-star facility rather than a private residence. Two red cars were parked in front as the singer revealed that he named the house “ The Bird’s Nest.”

Reactions trail Seun Kuti’s new house

The state-of-the-art building quickly caught attention on social media, with many praising its size and design. Some noted that although he does not show off online, he is far from being poor.

Many compared the structure to a five-star hotel. However, not all the reactions were purely admiring.

Some fans referenced his past feud with Wizkid and used the opportunity to taunt him in the comment section. A few made humorous remarks, while others compared the mansion to luxury hotels in Lagos and abroad.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video of Seun Kuti has continued to trend, with many agreeing that the mansion is currently one of the most talked-about celebrity homes online.

Here is the Instagram video of Seun Kuti's house:

Reactions over Seun Kuti's new house

Here are comments below:

@baviews114 reacted:

"Congratulations @bigbirdkuti ,To @randypeterz weh dey call Seun unsuccessful musician please kindly show us ur own village house."

@fettywapngfrmdao1972 shared:

"You sha don use big Wiz clout do something."

@ceo_oci_idris stated:

"Tomorrow you will hear telling others that all this is nothing to him only poor man think of building a big mansion."

@dave_fyd said:

"So this man get money! Wow."

@huskeygetney_ wrote:

"They think the silent ones aren’t eating! Congratulations big man."

@ jac.kibecky commented:

"Na Burna Buy am for this guy, this no be meme if una search well where this one wan see money build this house."

Seun Kuti speaks on absence at Davido's wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti opened up about how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

