Popular actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has reportedly passed away

Her husband broke the sad news on social media in an emotional tribute

Details of the movie icon’s death triggered reactions from both her fans and colleagues

Popular Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has passed away, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her husband, musician Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, best known as Choirmaster.

Fans mourn Beverly Afaglo online. Credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

He shared the sad news in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, May 24.

In his tribute, the Choirmaster described Beverly as his strength, his happiness, and his greatest supporter.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!!” he wrote, expressing the depth of his grief.

He revealed that Beverly’s passing came just four days before her birthday.

“It would have been just about four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you.”

Reflecting on their life together, Choirmaster said every moment with Beverly was a blessing he would cherish forever.

He promised to continue the plans and projects they had started, assuring that her memory would remain with him always.

“You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. I promise to take care of and continue everything we planned and started. Until my last breath, you will remain in my heart forever,” he stated.

News of Beverly Afaglo’s death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues across social media.

See his post below:

About the Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Born on May 28, 1983, Beverly rose through the ranks after studying journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

She seamlessly pivoted into mainstream acting, carving out a legendary niche for herself with compelling, high-energy performances in cinematic masterpieces such as The Game, A Northern Affair, Aloe Vera, and Sidechic Gang. Beyond her stellar acting credentials, Beverly was widely respected within corporate circles as a tireless entrepreneur.

She successfully combined her celebrity status with building commercial franchises, notably founding B.A.B Handyman Ghana Ltd and expanding her popular Traffic Shawarma food brand, proving her resilience even after losing her entire residential property to a devastating house fire in August 2021.

Actress Beverly Afaglo's husband mourns her online. Credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Fans mourn Beverly Afaglo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ohemaawoyeje said:

"So it was true ? 😭 Oh God why? This is extreme."

ms_rma said:

"This post really looks some way to me, and I pray this is not true.eeii."

lina_terks said:

"Y is this the first thing I saw when I opened Instagram. I’m shattered. I just wan to close the app and go back to sleep. Rest in peace, Beverly🙏🙏🙏."

haribanks_gh

"Jesus.....what kind of news is this early morning 😢😢😢😢."

lexisbill

"So sorry bro! Accept my condolences."

quophiokyeame said:

"Herrrrrrrr!!!!!!!😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.Take heart my brother😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢.Oh!!!!!!! THIS IS SUCH A BLOW😢.My condolences my brother."

afiaoware said:

"Our heroine left, but God is superior, and we won't understand His ways. Stay strong for our babies and all the dreams. Death is ashamed again. Choir mistress, @beverly_afaglo keep making the angels smile with the choruses. Till we meet again, Commander is proud of you. @cmdamusikbird_ God comfort and console you. You are a great husband and friend. You always placed Beverly first. God bless you. 💔💔💔💔."

KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that singer KCee expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's passing.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats star shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, lamenting how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before showing love.

KCee urged people to express pride, support businesses, and check on mental health while loved ones are still alive, emphasising that true compassion should be shown in the present, not reserved for gravesides.

Source: Legit.ng