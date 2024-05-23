Nigerian fast-rising singer Tems buzzed the internet with throwback moments of when she was a regular office worker

In the series of pictures shared online, the 'Love Me Jeje' crooner was spotted in the company of her old colleagues

Many who came actress the photographs were amazed at the facial similarities of between how she looked then to now, igniting interesting reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian fast-rising singer Temilade Openiyi, best known as Tems, spurred up a sensation online with her throwback moments.

The singer, who is set to release her debut studio album 'Born in the Wild', shared old pictures of herself as a regular working-class lady in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tems shares a major throwback of her 9-5 era. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Try Me breakout star was moved by a tweet on Elon Musk's X that encouraged people to share stories of when they quit their jobs 'to find themselves".

Posting pictures from her office moments, Tems spoke on the importance of trusting God with one's might.

"It only works if you trust God wholeheartedly. #BORNINTHEWILD," she wrote.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian soul artist quit her job as a digital marketer after she realised that music was her true calling instead of doing a 9-to-5 job that frustrated her so much.

See her post below:

Tems' office pictures spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Deyvxxd_:

"9-5 really dey reduce steeze."

@damilare_xn:

"See as Temilade dress like all these church woman here."

kylie_ima_:

"Never give up."

juwon_debbie:

"Na To resign remain bayii? But wait, hidden talent, I no get . Make I stay before hunger go fire me."

@PoojaMedia:

Good motivation Tems but if you don't have her talent, don't leave your 9-5 cos hunger dey hook me like this.

@Deyvxxd_:

"If you no get talent, no leave your work, ebin ya kpa yin."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"If you no get any talent no leave your job o, sapa go too beat you."

symplytherma:

"9-5 has a way of stressing you to look older than your age. Baby girl has gone back to her real age now as she’s sleeping well. Money is good in life."

Tems’ stage performance sparks debate

The Nigerian fast-rising singer trended on Elon Musk's X following her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Monday, May 20.

She performed a two-track medley of her latest single, 'Love Me JeJe,' and an unreleased song, Born in the Wild, from her highly anticipated debut album, scheduled for release on June 7.

However, a clip of the Diva performing the 1997 Seyi Sodimu classic made the rounds online, leaving netizens to share their unfiltered observations about the 'Try Me' breakout star.

Source: Legit.ng