Nigerian actor Jide Kene Achufusi and his new wife, Ifeoma, are trending online

This came after he celebrated his lavish wedding in Milan, Italy, in the midst of loved ones

However, negative comments have trailed his union, leaving the likes of Solomon Buchi to react

Nigerian actor Jide Kene Achufusi trended online following his flamboyant wedding in Milan, Italy, to his partner, Ifeoma.

Videos from the beautiful wedding ceremony caught the attention of many online, as it also attracted backlash from a couple of Nigerians.

Nigerians clash online over Jide Kene’s marriage. Credit: @jidekene

Source: Instagram

The actor shared memorable moments from his big day with some of his colleagues and other notable figures in attendance.

Among the negative comments that triggered many were: “Them force am marry the girl?”, “The wife looks like James Brown, abi my eyes no dey see well,” and “Handsome men with their choice sha.”

Reacting to the backlash, media personality Solomon Buchi condemned the harsh remarks.

He urged Nigerians to respect the couple’s union and celebrate their happiness rather than tearing them down.

In his words, “Nigerian women are some of the most miserable women in the world. There is nothing that annoys and irritates a Nigerian woman more than seeing you marry a woman who is way out of her league. It pains them to their bones.”

See his post below:

The actor got his big break in the movie industry after starring in the Ramsey Nouah directorial debut, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free", which was released in 2019.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he spoke about being stereotyped and getting boxed into only playing a particular character.

In his words:

I do not like to be stereotyped; it makes me lazy, it makes me comfortable, too comfortable. So I would rather just do different things and have fans so that it doesn't get really boring for me and I don't find anymore pleasure in something i used to be very passionate about.

Jide Kene's marriage leaves many talking

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyo__1 said:

"Agreed!!!.. it’s something to think about things like this, but coming out to type it in the couples comments… now that’s another level of witchcraft… tuehhh!!!"

zzaram_ said:

"I still don’t understand what the problem is, abeg what’s wrong with the woman? Or I’m I missing something? It is well."

milkaodigie said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 just adding to my brothers laughter 🤭 😂."

eve.lynjonas said:

"They’re just heartbroken he didn’t choose them."

8tunesss

"Abeg any British Nigerian lady here ? I fit cook and wash plate too 😂😂.. pesin wey wan kpai mk e kpai."

oluwabukolami_adesina said:

"Ahan😩😩We really need to be kind with our words!!!! Why are people just bitter???"

dguitroman

"Laughter at the end is epic yall 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

goodybagg_

"That laugh is everything 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

chiefsazee said:

"The day women realise fellow women are more of a problem to them than men are, the day their liberation starts. Forget all the negativity o. In the complete scheme of things, Men love women more than women love women."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot trends

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng