Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is facing criticism over how he reacted to his daughter Danielle’s birthday celebration

While her mother shared a heartfelt tribute online, Yul instead made a move that has since sparked online backlash

The move has triggered strong reactions from fans who made several accusations against him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again come under heavy criticism, this time for shunning his first daughter’s birthday celebration.

On April 10, Danielle Edochie marked a new age, and her mother, May Edochie, took to social media with a heartfelt tribute.

Yul Edochie faces backlash over daughter’s birthday move. Credit: @yuledochie @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

In her post, May expressed pride in the young woman Danielle is becoming, describing her as a beacon of light, kindness, and purpose.

She wrote:

"It’s my daughter’s birthday! D3, @d3forareason my only daughter, today marks such a special milestone - solid years of grace, strength, and growth. Watching you blossom into the incredible young woman you are today has been one of my greatest joys.

"You carry so much light, kindness, and purpose, and I’m endlessly proud of you. As you step fully into a year further, may your path be filled with new joys and blessings, bold dreams, divine favor, and unshakable confidence. Never forget who you are, whose child you are, and the greatness that lives inside you. Keep shining, keep rising, and keep being unapologetically you. Above all stay in the large the Lord has chosen for you. Take the world, my love, my Ada beeke. I love you beyond words, today and always. ❤️❤️❤️ ."

However, Yul’s silence on the occasion did not go unnoticed. Instead of celebrating his daughter publicly, the actor shared a promotional poster for his colleague Lizzy Gold’s movie.

Not stopping there, she shared a teaser of his recent movie on YouTube.

This move angered many of his followers, who felt he had neglected a significant family moment.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie stirred conversation online after sharing a video featuring his second daughter, Universe, whom he had with his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor posted the clip on his Instagram page, showing Judy spending quality time with their child.

In his caption, Yul proudly gushed over his daughter, spelling out her full name: “Universe Storm Ifeyinwa Yul-Edochie.”

While some fans admired the adorable family moment, others were quick to criticise.

Netizens pointed out their displeasure with the use of a filter on the child’s video, accusing the couple of unnecessarily altering the child’s natural look.

Yul Edochie dragged online for birthday surprise gone wrong. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The post has since sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising Yul’s affection for his daughter, while critics argue that children should not be subjected to such online exposure and digital enhancements.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Fans quickly flooded his comment section with reminders and criticism:

adetummie

"Today is Danielle’s birthday."

crystalcoks02 said:

"@yuledochie it’s ur daughter’s birthday , Odachi wish ur child happy birthday na iburo eghu.:

rhoda16_ said:

"You no go post your real daughter's birthday? 😂"

major2634562 said:

"D way u support lizzy business Judy will be wishing she was d one u are supporting like dat."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported that actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3. Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng