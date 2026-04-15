Dino Melaye has broken his silence following the criticism that trailed his outfit to the ADC convention

The politician shared a cryptic video with a motivational message about human opposition as he clapped back

His post has further triggered reactions as netizens continued to criticise his fancy lifestyle on social media

Former senator Dino Melaye has returned to social media after he was heavily criticised over his outfit to the recent ADC 2026 convention in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the former lawmaker had shared a series of pictures showing him arriving at the political gathering in a black shirt, cap, sunglasses, and extremely wide, flowing tan trousers.

Dino Melaye shares how he stepped out of his house in his viral outfit. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Reacting, some Nigerians dragged him for turning the event into a fashion show.

Following the criticism, Melaye shared a video of himself confidently leaving his luxurious residence before approaching luxury vehicles, including a black SUV and red sports car.

The highlight was his caption, which emphasised faith in God over human opposition.

Dino Melaye drops motivational message following criticism against his outfit. Credit: dinomelaye

Source: Facebook

"Worry not about man... Only what God permit will happen. In God I trust," he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that social media commentator, Ossai Success, criticised Dino Melaye for wearing a Fendi shirt reportedly worth around £1,426 (N2.6 million) at a protest venue.

According to Ossai, the shirt's value could create jobs for hundreds of youths amid high unemployment in the country.

The video Dino Melaye shared following criticism is below:

People react to Dino Melaye's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

jauroone commented:

"Please can someone here help come and explain to me these new SDM dressing I named it SDMD meaning Senator Dino Melaye Dress."

AdolphusJu11933 reacted:

"This is a typical greedy Nigerian politician recipe. SDM, I think you will do better in the fashion industry."

D2trueme commented:

"Take a look at the type of mentality that is disparaging govt. Showcasing house on collateral. It's surprising to see such a lack of professionalism rather than meaningful contributions to the society for growth."

AKAwkuzu commented:

"The only time all of this will make sense to myself and kind will be when you deliver on ensuring that Atiku step down for Obi at the primaries when the time come. If you fail to do that, you failed Nigerians!"

iamemassy commented:

"Baba, you waka pass Ferrari like say, na bicycle , come open door, put your purse for seat, close am back. Your money long aje."

SiyaMkh15910389 said:

"What kind of sense is...Nigerians are dying of hunger and you are busy showing opulence AT THE EVE OF OPPOSITION CONVENTION @AishaYesufu @PeterObi Can he just stop robbing it in..."

OlaSteve832278 commented:

"you think you are rich you think you have power you think you can steal Nigeria money and nothing will happen to you ole,we leave you alone now you want to come back and steal more money and buy more cars you are just like yahoo boy you did nothing for Nigerians."

What Dino Melaye said about ADC convention

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dino Melaye said the ADC national convention would hold despite the challenges after the Air conditioning systems failed at the venue.

The AC condition left many ADC delegates grappling with heat and discomfort.

Melaye said the ADC will use the venue by force after paying the management for it.

Source: Legit.ng