Fashion influencer, May Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul, has shared a heartwarming video from her meeting with the First Lady of Ebonyi state, Chief Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka.

May, who recently stormed Ebonyi, paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady with her team, where they received a grand welcome.

Yul's estranged wife presented an invitation for her official Queen May Beauty Care brand launch in Abakaliki to the First Lady.

According to reports shared by May's fan page, the First Lady commended the influencer on her ingenuity in promoting her brand internationally and locally, especially using social media as a marketing strategy for more sales.

In the caption of the video, which she shared on her Facebook page, May wrote:

"Her excellency endorses QM beauty launch in Abakaliki."

The video from May Edochie's rare encounter with the First Lady of Ebonyi state is below:

Fans react as May Edochie meets Ebonyi First Lady

Reacting, many of the influencer's fans congratulated while others threw subtle shades at her estranged husband, Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

meg_aniez commented:

"Woman king.If this is not Grace I don’t know what you will call this.God bless you Queen May keep winning."

aweleosagie said:

"When u have something to loose ur will guard it with ur life."

shaprapra123 commented:

"@yuledochie nobi Ai, how una Ankara sewing business? Che Seyi don answer you?"

agnesayanfe said:

"Queen May you carry grace. Is it my eye or this first lady have a striking resemblance with Destiny Etiko?"

joralhomeoffabrics reacted:

"Thank you Jesus for all you've done, doing, and about to do in the life of this beautiful woman Queen May."

John Jessica said:

"If l nor be may nation, I for like this one oo But thank say l dey the winning team Where good good things dey happen. E dey play E dey show Who dey chack am???"

Purpose Voice Blog commented:

"The popular advltery man and his notori0us Asabawood won't like this."

May Edochie reintroduces herself

Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie took to social media to reintroduce herself in a series of stunning new photos.

This came after her ex-husband’s wife, Judy Austin, updated her bio to include the renowned filmmaker’s name, Yul Edochie.

In her post, May shared images from her 2025 birthday photoshoot, accompanied by a caption that read:

"My name is Amb. May Yul-Edochie, an influencer, a serial brand ambassador, a serial entrepreneur."

