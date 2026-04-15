A Nigerian woman has knocked Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) over his search for a suitor for his adopted autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor

Apostle Chibuzor had announced the marriage offer on Facebook and outlined the benefits that would be enjoyed by the couple and the prospective husband

Describing the OPM pastor's actions as all shades wrong, the woman shared a disturbing issue that the autistic lady and her likes might face in such marriages

Nancy Chris, a Nigerian woman, has frowned at Omega Power Ministry's founder, Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere's search for a suitor for his adopted autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor, weeks after he married off his other autistic son, Aboy Chibuzor, to a single mum.

In a Facebook post on April 14, Apostle Chibuzor released a photo of his adopted autistic daughter, whom he is seeking a life partner for, and listed the benefits for her prospective husband and the couple when they are married.

A woman criticises the OPM pastor's plan to marry off his adopted autistic daughter. Photo Credit: Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere, Nancy Chris Page

Source: Facebook

Woman's fear for married off autistic youths

Nancy, in her Facebook post on April 14, described Apostle Chibuzor's marrying off of his autistic children as all shades wrong.

She wondered how the cleric could marry off the youths, who cannot even help themselves. She warned that the autistic youths risked being subject to abuse in their marriages. In her words:

"This thing OPM pastor is doing is all shades of wrong.

"How can you give sick children out in marriage, people who can’t even help themselves.

"They will be abused."

In the comment section, she added:

"Even with clear eyes marriage is hard. Talk more of this."

OPM pastor announces his desire to marry off his adopted autistic daughter. Photo Credit: Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere

Source: Facebook

See the woman's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman's reaction to OPM pastor's announcement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OPM pastor's offer below:

Joshua A Akinleye said:

"That's not even the problem.

"Coming online to find suitors is the issue when he has tons of single people he can just share them with in his church."

Ubalaka Joseph said:

"So what should have been done.

"Many of u are just jokers if u have such a kid won't u wish him marry?"

Abraham Palimote said:

"Nothing wrong..

"I know someone who married a girl worse than this, the girl's family isn't even rich, the guy is a bike mechanic, but they are living fine.

"They have 2 kids now.

"Giving them out in marriage is the best, let them have kids, that's the main aim."

Godfrey-Mandela Francis said:

"Jokes aside, she has a reasonable point here. Must they marry?

"Even normal single ladies never marry finish."

John Ahuchaogu said:

"I think the pastor request is to whom it may concern.

"He never forced anyone on the girl.

"What you see as bad may be another person good favourite.

"So this is a matter of choice, not force.

"After all is normal people that is getting mad women pregnant."

Nyong Lawrence said:

"He's not wrong, when the world abandoned them he picked them up and cared for them, he's not using them for business, he gains nothing rather he's still helping them."

OPM pastor's marriage offer: Lady makes observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared an observation she made after going through the OPM pastor's marriage offer for his autistic adopted daughter.

His marriage offer to the men who are interested caught the attention of a lady who took to Facebook on April 15, 2026. Apostle Chibuzor, in his announcement, listed the offers the interested suitor would receive once the marriage has been legally finalised.

In reaction to the benefits of marrying his autistic daughter, the lady compared it to the benefits the man of God gave to the woman who married his autistic daughter some days ago. She questioned why there was no free overseas trip or a huge sum of N10 million given to the soon-to-be husband.

Source: Legit.ng