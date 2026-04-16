Justice James Omotosho ordered a fresh legal action aimed at forcing the Nigerian police to conduct a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death

The new court order targets those last seen with the singer, allowing for the invitation and potential questioning of his wife, father, and close associates

Documents filed in court revealed concerns that the initial probe was incomplete, with claims that the case was prematurely returned to Lagos

A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved a fresh legal move seeking to compel the police to reopen the investigation into the death of late singer Mohbad.

The ruling, delivered by Justice James Omotosho, followed an application filed by the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation, reports PM News.

The group approached the court through its lawyer, requesting permission to seek an order compelling police authorities to conduct what it described as a proper and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Justice James Omotosho orders a fresh investigation into Mohbad’s death. Photos: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Justice Omotosho granted the request, allowing the organisation to proceed with its case against the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

Court approves request for fresh probe on Mohbad

According to the application, the civil society group argued that there were concerns about how the initial investigation into Mohbad’s death was handled.

The organisation maintained that some individuals who were last seen with the singer were not thoroughly investigated, despite public demands for clarity.

In granting permission, the court also allowed the group to request that police carry out their duties under the Police Act, including inviting and questioning persons linked to the case.

This includes individuals close to the singer, such as his wife, associates, and his father. The request also covers the possible arrest and prosecution of anyone found connected to the death if evidence supports such action.

Background to Mohbad’s death

Mohbad died in September 2023 in Lagos under uncertain circumstances.

Although a nurse who treated the singer before his death was arrested and prosecuted, the group claimed that other key individuals were not fully investigated.

It also noted that public pressure initially led to a directive for the case to be reopened and moved to Abuja for a fresh probe.

However, the group alleged that the matter was later returned to Lagos without a conclusive outcome.

The organisation insisted that the police have a responsibility to enforce the law and ensure justice for citizens.

The judge also approved a method for serving legal documents on the Lagos State police command by allowing the papers to be delivered to any officer at the Inspector-General’s Legal Department in Abuja.

The court ruled that this method would be considered valid service.

The case has now been adjourned until May 4 for further hearing.

Mohbad died in September 2023 in Lagos under uncertain circumstances. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes an allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's widow reported that his father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng