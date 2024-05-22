Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba has made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife who is Mohbad's mother

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohabd was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family

The last seemed not to be heard about the fight for justice for late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known ass Mohbad.

Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer, had insisted that a DNA test must be done to determine the paternity of his grand child, Liam.

In a video sighted online, the musician claimed his son was killed because of DNA. According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad and Wunmi were having an argument. He noted that his son said if Wunmi killed him, she can't kill all his family.

Mohbad father makes allegations against Wunmi. Photo credit@mohbad_dad/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Aloba insists on DNA

In the recording, the late Mohbad, who just released a song, said that if a DNA was done, the secret of his son's death would be exposed.

Speaking further, he noted that he had the right as the singer's father to ask for a DNA for his grandson.

Aloba blasts his ex-wife

Also in the video, Aloba slammed his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother of trying to reap where she didn't sow.

According to him, she didn't know anything about her son, the schools he attended, but was just claiming to have checked on him in school.

Mohbad's father also spoke about the viral house he was said to that built. He explained that the building was erected before his sons' death.

He stated that it was built by his elder brother.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Mohbad's father spilling details about his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@tife_mayas:

"I think this Baba is making sense, may GOD see him through."

@debbie_colleczion.ng:

"I saw different throw back pictures! the 2 has been together right before the said date!. I don dey dislike this man."

@omotowunmi_28:

"People wey dey advice dis man gan i don’t understand, everything just dey vex me did u expect Moh to introduce an underage to u as his girlfriend? No be when both of dem don grow he will bring her home Abi iru agbako family wo re."

@horlamum_pride:

"You people should stop posting this man coz Nobody pray for this type of family."

@realsallygoldempire:

"But this baba said in a interview that he’s sure Liam is moh son but he just want dna."

@lifeofolamide:

"Hope your blogger will stay with you forever after your son case is over it's well with you baba Mohbad."

@khay_blaq_779:

"DNA is needed.'

@yetkem__:

"He brought her to you in 2020 does not mean they have not been dating for long."

@house.of.ernie:

"Please stop posting this man, he does not need audience again. Make he dey his lane."

@ola_midemotunrayo:

"Am not supporting anyone,but why baba mohbad was not taking DNA serious before he buried his son. If he as ask for DNA before burry him I will support him."

Wunmi blasts those asking for DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi had aired her grievances after her tape was leaked.

In the recording, she said Mohbad was the person who took her chastity.

Slamming those asking for DNA, she said that no one has the right to ask her for such.

Source: Legit.ng