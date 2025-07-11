The coroner inquest into the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad has finally delivered its verdict after two years of deliberations

In a recent sitting in Ikorodu, the court ruled that the nurse who treated Mohbad should be prosecuted

Additionally, the court acknowledged the mistreatment of the late singer by Sam Larry and Naira Marley, confirming allegations of abuse

It seems that an end has finally come to the controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, following a ruling from the Lagos State coroner inquest handling the case.

The court sat in Ikorodu on Friday, July 11, 2025, and Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, who presided over the case, acknowledged the maltreatment the singer suffered at the hands of Sam Larry and Naira Marley.

However, the court ruled that the mistreatment did not have a direct link to his death.

Magistrate Shotobi concluded that Mohbad's death was caused by medical negligence and called for the prosecution of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who treated the 26-year-old music star.

He noted that Ogedengbe was not a licensed medical practitioner and had unlawfully administered a tetanus injection, which reportedly triggered complications leading to the singer's death.

Court addresses Mohbad's hasty burial

In his ruling, Magistrate Shotobi acknowledged the cultural factors that influenced Mohbad's father's decision to conduct a hasty and undignified burial immediately after his death.

However, he emphasized that proper legal and medical procedures, including a death certificate and autopsy, should have been followed in the case of the music star's sudden death.

The magistrate reached his conclusion after hearing testimonies from 19 witnesses, and he stated that Mohbad had endured turbulent moments leading up to his death.

He also called for a probe into the petition filed by the singer before his death to ascertain if there was negligence by the police.

Private investigation into Mohbad's death

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has been conducting a private investigation into the singer's death.

He interviewed people close to Mohbad, including his close friend Primeboy and Dominica, to gather information about the last hours they spent with the singer.

Otse also spoke with the driver who took Mohbad to his final show and stayed with him until the next day when the singer passed away.

Mohbad, who died at the age of 26, passed away in the prime of his career, and a few individuals were arrested and detained in connection with the circumstances surrounding his death.

Karimot speaks about Mohbad's music video

Legit.ng had reported that Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, had provided insight that unfolded behind the scenes when Sam Larry confronted Mohbad during a music video shoot.

She shared the viral video that surfaced showing Mohbad in a wheelchair, being pushed by a woman while Sam Larry was seen attempting to physically confront him.

After hearing Karimot's account, many people expressed support for the late singer, with many siding against those who allegedly mistreated him.

