JAMB adjusted the 2026 UTME start time in Jos from 8.30am to 9am due to an ongoing curfew in Plateau state

The board said the change was made to protect candidates and prevent movement during restricted hours

Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, assured candidates of adequate protection throughout the examination period

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has adjusted the start time of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Jos, Plateau State, following security concerns linked to the ongoing curfew in the area.

The change affects candidates scheduled to sit for the examination between April 16 and April 25.

JAMB releases a revised timetable for the 2026 UTME ahead of the examination week. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Jos security issues prompt timetable review

Under the revised arrangement, the examination in Jos will now begin at 9am instead of the earlier 8.30am.

Officials said the decision was taken to prevent candidates from moving around during restricted hours and to reduce exposure to potential risks linked to early morning movement.

JAMB spokesperson Benjamin Fabian disclosed the adjustment during a briefing at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

He explained that the board consulted key stakeholders in Plateau State before arriving at the decision.

“The adjustment was necessary to ensure candidates do not leave their homes during curfew hours,” he said.

Fabian added that the board held discussions with security agencies, including the police, as well as religious leaders in Jos to ensure smooth coordination of the examination process.

“We made the adjustment so candidates don’t come out too early. The police have made adequate preparations, and we are confident the examination will proceed smoothly,” he said.

Stakeholders engage over safety measures

The board also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities on a possible review of the curfew to further ease movement during the examination period.

Officials say the priority is to ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged by security restrictions while maintaining public safety.

The Nigeria Police Force has also reassured residents and candidates that adequate security has been deployed across examination centres in the state.

Police officers have been deployed to examination centres nationwide ahead of the 2026 JAMB exercise.

Source: Facebook

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said additional personnel had been assigned to strategic locations to prevent any security breach during the exercise.

“Extra security has been put in place, both overtly and covertly, to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said.

He urged candidates to remain calm, follow official instructions, and avoid spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary panic.

Authorities also dismissed reports of threats targeting candidates as false, insisting that the security situation remains under control. Rapid response teams have been positioned across key routes to respond quickly to any incident.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng