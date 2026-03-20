A video of Papa Ajasco going viral with Lucky Udu showed him opening up about the prominent figures he knows

The comic icon spoke about welcoming President Tinubu at the airport, sharing what usually happens between them

Legit.ng recently reported that the actor was among the people who recently welcomed the president back to Nigeria after his state visit to the UK

Veteran Nigerian comedian Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, has shared the usual exchange between him and President Bola Tinubu whenever he welcomes the president at the airport.

In a video from his recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu, Papa Ajasco, who shared his struggles, including financial challenges, mentioned President Tinubu among the prominent figures who know him.

Papa Ajasco shares insight into his airport meetings with President Tinubu. Credit: luckyudu/abat

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, he and the president only shake hands whenever they welcome him at the airport.

"Many people are thinking Papa Ajasco is a millionaire, a billionaire, they only know Papa Ajasco productions, it is only I Papa Ajasco that carries the whole thing, even the president of this country knows me very well. You know any time we welcome him at the airport, he will just call me my friend, we shake hands and go," he said, opening up on the prominent figures he knows.

When asked if these prominent figures have assisted him, Papa Ajasco responded, saying, "It is not something I want to say here."

"Even the President of Nigeria knows me, but they don’t know what I am facing in life- Papa Ajasco," Lucky Udu added in a caption of the video.

Reactions as Papa Ajasco opens up about his meetings with Tinubu at airport. Credit: papaajasco

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that Papa Ajasco was among dignitaries who welcomed Tinubu to Lagos on Thursday, March 19, following the President’s return from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

In a video that has circulated widely online, Ayoyinka appeared as part of a cultural troupe lined up to receive the President.

The video of Papa Ajasco speaking about Tinubu, other prominent figures he knows is below:

Reactions trail Papa Ajasco's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

haddemikearts said:

"A very nice man know him then in Lagos council for arts and culture ikeja ❤️😇..papa ajasco Olofar o."

just_b3ing commented:

"Obviously they are not helping him, only shake hands."

designandbuild.ng commented:

"You must learn to take advantage and speak up, there and there where had to shalke the Président, tell him you are hungry you need help with job. Baba Tinubu go help you for sure."

celebrity_dickoflagos1 said:

"That fact that he said let them connect me, have jobs to do more dey make me madd. This is someone that truly needs help and wants to work for himself. Make una connect me and papa Ajasco o."

verybigname1 comemnted:

"If only @seyitinubu go see this post I believe he can assist him, please let tag him to this post."

humpexbossdigitalz commented:

"And never decided to help u ? If Tinubu know u."

King Mitchy visits Papa Ajasco

Legit.ng also reported that influencer King Mitchy visited Papa Ajasco, after his viral interview about his plight.

The actor lamented the amount he earns a few days ago and appealed to Nigerians for assistance, including getting a phone.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, King Mitchy was seen sitting beside the elderly actor, visibly emotional and crying after seeing him.

Source: Legit.ng