KCee recently opened up about how he felt after being overlooked by award organisers in the music industry

The Ojapiano crooner revealed he has since developed a different mindset about awards

The singer also shared why he now prioritises his fans' support and global reach over awards, stirring reactions online

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee, has shared that being overlooked by music award organisers for years once left him deeply hurt, despite his consistent contributions to the industry.

In an interview with Afrobeats Intelligence, KCee publicly confessed that the lack of formal recognition affected him emotionally, even bringing him to tears at one point in his career.

Singer KCee shares how the music industry treated him unfairly. Credit: iamkcee

Source: Instagram

The Ojapiano singer argued that while his songs resonated with fans, it often failed to receive the same acknowledgment by gatekeepers in the industry. According to KCee, the industry was not fair to him.

"There wasn’t any attention given to me at any moment. I was doing a lot that the industry wasn’t recognising,” he said.

He, however, revealed that he now has a different mindset regarding awards. According to KCee, he is focused on the impact of his music over awards.

Singer KCee reveals he once cried over awards snubs in the music industry. Credit: iamkcee

Source: Getty Images

“The fans were the ones who were behind me. I did a lot of work; they were not nominating me for awards. And I cried; I was pained. Right now, when I win awards, or you don’t nominate me, I don’t care. I prefer the rewards to the awards,” he stated.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that KCee made waves over his response as Carter Efe questioned him about Biafra.

The singer argued that while Anambra is a state, Biafra is not. He added that he didn’t want to linger too much on the topic.

The video of KCee sharing his perspectives about awards is below:

Reactions trail KCee's comment about awards

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Raphael Okeke commented:

"Your priority should be to do a good work, not just doing a lot of work."

Chukwu Bu Ikem reacted:

"That's why I Flavour is loved... He doesn't crave 4 awards... He sings to give people joy...."

Santa Kizito commented:

"Don't see that as weakness The industry knows that u are richer than them all and, u don't cap or make unnecessary noise... Catel don't give a fvck ur aza is your award."

Ibrahim Isa Cash Balar said:

"Ur papahow the industry go dey fair to u after u done betrayed ur day one hustler friend "presh"u done forget say karma dey exist......ur papa again."

Ugwu Nkemjika Stanley said:

"Music is not ur calling bro , oh u gat the money but the talent is not there."

KCee and wife mark 15th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Kcee and his beautiful wife, Ijeoma, marked their 15th wedding anniversary in style

The singer's wife shared a lovely post about their anniversary on social media.

In her post, she shared a romantic picture where they were both kissing and accompanied it with a short love note.

Source: Legit.ng