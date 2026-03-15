Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco revealed the amount he earns per episode for the iconic comedy role

The veteran actor shared the surprising details during a recent interview with Lucky Udu, sparking reactions online

He also opened up about the challenges he faces despite decades of fame from the series created by Wale Adenuga

Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, has opened up about how much he earns for playing the iconic role that made him famous across Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu, the actor revealed that he is paid per episode for his role in the long-running comedy series created by Wale Adenuga.

Papa Ajasco breaks silence on his pay from Wale Adenuga. Credit: @luckyudu

Source: Instagram

According to Ayoyinka, when the show started years ago, he earned ₦22,500 per episode. He said the payment structure has remained largely the same over the years, although the amount has increased slightly.

“Just take for instance, they are paying me about ₦45,000 per episode… sometimes ₦60,000 per episode now,” he said during the interview.

The actor explained that the show typically records about 12 or 13 episodes in a year, meaning actors are paid only for the episodes produced during that period.

Ayoyinka also spoke about the challenges he has faced despite his popularity.

He revealed that the Papa Ajasco character is officially registered by Wale Adenuga, meaning he cannot freely use the name, costume, or identity for other commercial opportunities without permission.

Because of this restriction, he said many potential endorsement deals and appearances have been difficult for him to secure.

“That character is a very strong character. Anyone that wants to use me outside wants me as Papa Ajasco, but I cannot use the name or costume without permission,” he said.

The veteran actor added that life has not been easy financially, even after decades of fame on Nigerian television.

Ayoyinka, who previously worked with the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture before retiring about five years ago, said he still struggles with basic needs.

“I don’t have a car of my own. I don’t have a house of my own,” he disclosed.

Watch the video below:

Papa Ajasco's interview clip trends

The revelation sparked conversations online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

soulbeat__ said:

"Lucky Udu abeg nor collect your percentage this time around."

@obiekweharrison said:

"Papa ajasco cries out If you know what N22,000 was in 1997, you will not pity anyone N22,000 per episode for 52 episodes in 1997 alone 4 episodes per month = N86k In 1997, Cement was N250 Bread was N5 1 liter of Fuel was N11 Bag of Rice was N1,500 Peugeot 505 was ₦70,000."

actuallawal

"They deliberately pay low wages in Nigeria to keep the people dependent on them. They justify paying low wages with bad economy of the country. In Nigeria, everybody is exploiting someone or being exploited. This man should have taken a shot in creating his own company and show."

moti_se_rere said:

"You have not met Wale Adenuga. He will pay you peanuts and won't allow you to work with other producers. The reason his former casts left him."

daveogbeni said:

"We are nothing but pencils In the hands of our creator.😏."

tightestwatchesstore said:

"The only way to help this man is to create a YouTube channel for him, guide him on how to make his funny videos and post. He already has the name and fame. In 90 days his life will turnaround. He go buy house, buy car, and enjoy life again."

black_like_coke said:

"This guy made our childhood fun please let's support him...he deserves it."

marriageclinic_ibisslove said:

"This man right here kept us all glued to our TVs! :/ Please Tunde @mazitundeednut open a go fund me, let’s make his life easier. I will be more than happy to continue my token."

Papa Ajasco reveals the real money behind working with Wale Adenuga. Credit: @luckyudu

Source: UGC

Papa Ajasco's Miss Pepeye down with cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Enitan Bakare stirred emotions after she cried out that she had suffered a relapse a few years after battling cancer.

The movie star had been battling the deadly disease for a while now, and she lost one of her bosoms in the process after undergoing treatment.

Granting an interview with The Nation newspaper, she noted that she suffered a relapse and more tumours had been identified in her body

Source: Legit.ng