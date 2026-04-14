Cute Abiola has shared an emotional video detailing his wife's third surgery in four years

The video featured hospital clips of the wife in surgical attire as she prepared to welcome their second child

Amid the congratulatory messages, Cute Abiola faced criticism from some netizens over the video

Skit maker and actor Abdulgafar Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola, recently expressed gratitude to God following the success of his wife’s journey.

Abiola, who welcomed his second child with his wife a few days ago, disclosed that his wife underwent her third surgery in four years.

Cute Abiola shares emotional video of how his wife welcomed their second child. Credit: cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

According to the skit maker, the experience was one of the hardest moments of his life.

He revealed that he was in fear, silence, prayer, and had to go without sleeping for many nights during the journey.

Sharing a clip detailing his wife's third surgery, Abiola stated that it was more than just documentation; it was a journey of fear, pain, faith, strength, and love.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cute Abiola denied reports that he shaded veteran filmmaker Kunle Afolayan during the controversy surrounding comments on box office revenue.

Mixed reactions trail Cute Abiola's video about his wife surgery. Credit: cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Amid the controversy, Cute Abiola, who is known to be a close associate of Funke Akindele, advised his followers to avoid anything that could turn them into an “old taker," a comment that triggered backlash.

Responding to the criticism, Cute Abiola dismissed the claims and maintained that he has great respect for the filmmaker, whom he described as his leader.

The video Cute Abiola shared is below:

Mixed reactions trail Cute Abiola's video

While some fans congratulated the couple, others, however, shared different perspectives as many accused the skit maker of monetising his wife's pain.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

JayNaija commented:

"Congratulations big man. Abeg make he stop here o God keep you, the mother and these ones you have born."

Barry_sneh commented:

"Make we still go watch as your wife born for YouTube Nothing wey una no dey monetize.. like say women for our own family never go through similar procedures .. Wahala for celeb o."

Hakeem_Onitolo commented:

“Full video is showing on my YouTube channel” On top say your wife born?"

Miss_A_Olayinka said:

"Remember, this guy is a content creator, don't know why people are angry. Nobody will vex for you when you go to your office or do your job. He is literally doing his job. Simple!"

Plancks commented:

"You mean you set a camera to record your wife's vulnerable moments for the sake of contents? Guy, you are not alright at all. You want to use your wife's real life struggle to make money, right? How have people lost their senses over money and fame? This makes no sense. I surely."

kamilonaire007 said:

"If I go use my data watch am for YouTube and dem no show how them take carry that pikin from her belle or make them show everything with is process omo wahala go sup oo cos only snippet na ur head we Dey see with ur ekun egbere u say make we go continue am for YouTube."

tes__baby reacted:

"Congratulations , Barakhallahu feekum.. however please stop here, it’s not ideal to go through 1Cs let alone 3CS. Please, I’m not counting kids for you o, but for the sake of the woman, Edakun."

Cute Abiola checks blood pressure during match

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker was active during AFCON football tournaments in 2025.

Cute Abiola wore Nigeria's jersey and a blood pressure machine attached to his arm to check his status.

He prated that the county would win the match as he shared his expectation.

Source: Legit.ng