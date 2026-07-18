Brazil legend Ronaldo has shared his take on football icon Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Portugal lost 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16, ending the dreams of Ronaldo to lift the Mundial

The former Inter Milan star said age ultimately decides every player's career, despite their passion

Brazil legend Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's campaign came to an end in the Round of 16 after a defeat to eventual finalists Spain, bringing an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, is preparing for his third World Cup final in four appearances as Argentina aim to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

Brazil legend Ronaldo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing in a competitive league before attending the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Buda Mendes and Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

What did Ronaldo say?

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's future, Ronaldo Nazario suggested that the Portugal captain may no longer have the physical level required to compete at the highest level of international football.

The two-time World Cup winner explained that age eventually catches up with every player, regardless of talent or determination. He said via GiveMeSport:

"Maybe he still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia, but to compete in a World Cup, we realize that it is much more difficult. The level is much higher. The body decides for us.

"Despite our passion, our love for football and our desire to play forever, I think it is finally the body that decides for us."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 41 earlier this year, featured prominently for Portugal during the tournament but was unable to guide the 2016 European champions beyond the Round of 16, per RNZ.

Fans react

Football fans have shared mixed reactions to Ronaldo Nazario's assessment of the Portugal captain. Read them below:

@UTD_Mavin said:

"Perfectly said. Starting a 41-year-old in a World Cup was the biggest mistake Portugal made."

@YSVofficial wrote:

"Portugal's mistake at this World Cup was playing Ronaldo almost 90 minutes in every match. He should have been used as a substitute instead of starting because of his age. That was a costly mistake by the manager."

Messi becomes Ballon d'Or favourite

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi became the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina to the World Cup final.

Messi had been in the discussion since the World Cup started because of his performance, but his display against England propelled him to the top.

Source: Legit.ng